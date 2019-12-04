Central High School senior and East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H member Caiden McDowell attended the North American International Livestock Expo in Louisville, Kentucky.
McDowell went on the trip at no cost as a result of being chosen to work as a mentor at the November event.
He was chosen for the 4-H mentoring program based for his performance in the 2019 LSU AgCenter Beef Premier Exhibitor Contest. The contest evaluates exhibitors' knowledge of breeds, feeds, anatomy, meat identification, reproduction and showmanship.
As a mentor, he worked as a ring steward and helped Kentucky 4-H members with their livestock projects during the expo's junior beef (steers and heifers) shows.