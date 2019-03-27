An eighth-grader at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, Carter McLean, earned first place in a national essay contest that was part of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project.
According to the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project website, more than 3,400 students have participated in the national essay contest since 2006.
McLean is the eighth-grade class president and is an active member of several clubs, including Math Counts, Youth Legislature, Student Vestry and the Gardening Club. He also is a member of the cross-country, soccer, wrestling and track teams. He recently won first place in the district rally in Spanish II and was on the winning Battle of the Books team.