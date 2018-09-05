Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Aug. 24-30:
CELL TOWER
Burbank Drive 12570: $150,000, Owner: Roy Miller. Total square footage: 240. New construction shelter/generator combo with cantilevered walkway on chain wall foundation, new ice bridge and new 20 KW generator. Adding antenna to existing tower. Issued Aug. 30.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Perkins Road 7673: $105,000, Owner: Ronnie Wong. Total square footage: 1,586. Complete interior to create suite space C-1 (B) on north side of C-1 in existing Building C of 1,271 square foot for use as small dining establishment, and adding new 315 square foot second story office and restroom, to total 1,586 square foot Issued Aug. 29.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Old Forge Drive 3115: $267,000, Owner: Laina Andermann. Total square footage: 3,373. New construction for work shop use and new paving for new parking. The front portion of the structure is a wood stud office: 1,914 square foot; rear portion is metal frame work shop: 1,218 square foot. Added to site with existing business and parking. (Mixed occupancy business and storage-2) 22 occupants. Issued Aug. 29.
Sorrel Avenue 2056: $136,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,410. New construction/placement temporary modular building for office use, on piers with ramp and stairs for business office use. Issued Aug. 28.
T Rouzan Square Avenue 4841: $3,600,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 29,846. New construction of 29,896 square foot building to be used for mercantile sales/farmer's market and parking to serve. Issued Aug. 29.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline Highway 6910: $50,000, Owner: Becky Jansen. Total square footage: 449. Interior renovation of existing 4,560 square foot fast food restaurant with existing drive-through lane. Seating for 58. Issued Aug. 30.
Brady Street 2839: $52,000, Owner: William & Wanda Connor. Total square footage: 1,600. Remodel existing daycare w/in 4500 square foot for new owner of same (infants to 4 yrs. old; no overnight stays). Scope of work consists of foundation/floor framing repair and minor interior renovation for I-4 Child Daycare facility. Issued Aug. 27.
Citiplace Drive 2600: $250,000, Owner: Jonann Stutzman. Total square footage: 4,300. Interior renovation to existing office, Suite 100, on first floor; some interior wall demolition, construction of a new break room and new finishes throughout. Issued Aug. 29.
Corporate Boulevard 5757: $100,000, Owner: Rob Hebert. Total square footage: 1,545. Interior renovation to portion of third floor of existing office building, for continued business use. Issued Aug. 28.
Highland Road 16645: $200,000, Owner: Cory Boudreaux. Total square footage: 2,153. Interior renovation of tenant lease space to create a new eye clinic. Scope of work includes new electrical (lighting, outlets, wiring), partition walls, relocating existing sinks, new branch duct work for with existing trunk line, existing conditioner unit and existing AHU. Issued Aug. 29.
North Harrell's Ferry Road 11452: $150,000, Owner: David Mcintyre. Total square footage: 2,440. Interior renovation to existing building for business office. Issued Aug. 28.
Sorrel Avenue 2056: $350,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 7,300. Renovation of 4,590 square foot of existing 9,862 square foot office/warehouse and addition of 2,710 square foot to create building of 12,572 square foot for continued business/warehouse use. Issued Aug. 30.
DEMOLITION
Cottonwood Avenue 2455: Owner: Stephen Solomon Carter. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Aug. 29.
POOL
Buccaneer Avenue 14138: $34,250, Owner: Donny Moore. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Aug. 24.
East Highland Meadow Drive 26343: Jackson: $26,200, Owner: Kardell Raymond. Total square footage not listed. Liner Pool. Issued Aug. 28.
Silver Fox Court 17631: $38,000, Owner: Georges Daher. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Aug. 27.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Burden Lane 6780: $150,000, Owner: Robert Taylor. Total square footage: 725. Outdoor living and kitchen addition. Issued Aug. 28.
Cloverdale Avenue 2212: $40,000, Owner: Rebecca Myhand. Total square footage: 270. Bedroom/bathroom addition. Issued Aug. 29.
Harvard Avenue 4273: $650,000, Owner: Gwen Graves. Total square footage: 1,893. Remodeling interior of existing three-story residence. Addition to extend outdoor kitchen area, add outdoor sitting area, second floor bonus room, office, bathrooms and bedrooms. Issued Aug. 29.
Parkmeadow Avenue 12533: $8,008, Owner: Angel Esquivel. Total square footage: 308. Addition of 14 x 22 storage building to existing residence (182 sq. ft enclosed - 108 sq. ft. open). Plans approved by architect, Mitchell Wood. Architect will provide a statement at the finish of the project that the project was constructed per the plans. Issued Aug. 30.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Brown Hickory Avenue 8005: $194,298, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,491. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Brown Hickory Avenue 8013: $174,642, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,239. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 841: $174,642, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,239. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 912: $201,552, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,584. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 920: $175,890, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,255. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 928: $194,298, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,491. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 944: $183,300, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,350. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 952: $163,098, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,091. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 1014: $163,332, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,094. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 1022: $174,330, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,235. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 1030: $245,076, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 3,142. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 1038: $174,642, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,239. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Gentle Wind Drive 1131: $208,806, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,677. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Lake Breeze Drive 462: $182,364, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,338. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Longwood Drive 1055: $1,440,000, Owner: Derek Fife. Total square footage: 7,703. New 2-story single family residence, built on the site of a previous residence. Issued Aug. 28.
North Stevendale Road 3210: $382,000, Owner: George and Susan Thomas. Total square footage: 2,475. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 29.
Oak Garden Drive 6532: $209,275, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,683. New Residence - Zero Lot line. Issued Aug. 29.
Oak Garden Drive 6624: $206,544, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,648. New Residence - Zero Lot line house. Issued Aug. 29.
Silverbill Lane 504: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,682. New single family residential home located in the 100-109 mph windzone. Issued Aug. 24.
Sugar Cane Lane 1601: $319,332, Owner: Alan Colby. Total square footage: 4,123. New Construction Residential. Issued Aug. 27.
Veranda Lakes Drive 3143: $306,930, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,935. New Single Family Residence - separate permit required for fence. Issued Aug. 29.
White Heron Court 14129: $266,370, Owner: Kevin Bogan. Total square footage: 3,415. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 30.
Wood Wren Drive 6133: $239,616, Owner: Kevin Bogan. Total square footage: 3,072. New Single Family Residence. Issued Aug. 30.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Beth Ann Drive 5338: $13,627.63, Owner: Johnny Byrd. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 30.
Beth Ann Drive 5350: $21,019.79, Owner: Larry Coleman. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Big Bend Avenue 10434: $7,822.94, Owner: Cynthia Leet. Total square footage not listed. Flooded home. Issued Aug. 24.
Cardigan Avenue 12030: $55,000, Owner: Anthony Scott Brewer. Total square footage not listed. Issued Aug. 29.
Castle Hill Drive 12645: $20,000, Owner: Keithan Emery. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence - flood zone x. Issued Aug. 28.
Charlton Road 17291, Baker: $54,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. $160,828. Issued Aug. 27.
Conrad Drive 3566: $29,000, Owner: Robert Mouton. Total square footage not listed. Flooded home - using window units. Issued Aug. 24.
Conrad Drive 3633: $20,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. flooded home - using window units. Issued Aug. 24.
Darryl Drive 10265: $26,407.31, Owner: Stanley Brohn. Total square footage not listed. Flooded home. Issued Aug. 24.
Dyer Road 8869, Baker: $15,800, Owner: Richard Nevels. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
El Cajon Drive 9343: $40,000, Owner: Tammy Dugas. Total square footage: 950. 950 square foot addition consisting of bathroom, laundry, storage and covered patio. A new foundation will be poured with the following trades: electrical, plumbing and mechanical. Issued Aug. 30.
Eleanor Drive 4017: $29,964.50, Owner: Coronia Banks. Total square footage not listed. Flooded home - using window units. Issued Aug. 24.
Erin Avenue 12978: $44,000, Owner: Jenkins Cummings. Total square footage not listed. Issued Aug. 24.
Firethorn Street 14243: $13,000, Owner: Kimberly Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Flooded House House Value $80,380. Issued Aug. 24.
Forest Park Drive 6726: $34,792.28, Owner: Joyce Duncan. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-restore la. Issued Aug. 30.
Foster Road 9952: $38,969.31, Owner: Ray Delatorre. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Governor Claiborne Drive 8666: $29,000, Owner: Robert Sinclair. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. house value $86,489. Issued Aug. 24.
Harco Drive 1271: $20,000, Owner: Thien Ba Nguyen. Total square footage not listed. Flooded home. Issued Aug. 24.
Juno Drive 7321, BAKER: $7,291.53, Owner: Amanda Richardson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Kings Canyon Drive 3284: $46,295, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage: 1. Remodel flooded house - Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Lanier Drive 4326: $39,093.62, Owner: Robert Beadle. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Lanier Drive 4915: $105,233.91, Owner: Sharon Denise Washington. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Laurel Plantation Avenue 3136: $26,000, Owner: James C. Sonnier. Total square footage: 1,000. 800 square foot addition and 200 square foot renovation for an outdoor living/cooking area. Issued Aug. 28.
London Avenue 16422: $21,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Issued Aug. 30.
Maison Orleans Court 15829: $16,502.90, Owner: Elsie Clatt. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Meadowdale Drive 9845: $22,582.40, Owner: Janel Halphen. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Monterrey Boulevard 1810: $43,420, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage: 1. Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Montgomery Drive 1419: $15,000, Owner: Amir Khan. Total square footage not listed. Repairing flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 24.
Nellie Avenue 6725: $22,246, Owner: James Prudhomme. Total square footage: 1. Remodel flooded house Restore LA. Issued Aug. 24.
Outrigger Drive 1503: $44,300.85, Owner: Debra Babin. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 28.
Pasadena Drive 3822: $71,926.86, Owner: Gertrude Huval. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 30.
Pebblebrook Drive 464: $54,938.90, Owner: Debra Harris. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house Restore La. $160,760. Issued Aug. 24.
Pecan Meadow Drive 224: $75,000, Owner: RK Mehrotra. Total square footage: 200. Renovation to fill cased openings on first floor, add doors, widen cased opening, replace doors, add walls on second floor and add closet. Issued Aug. 29.
Phebus Drive 7675: $26,170.11, Owner: Louise Almo. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Plymouth Drive 12144: $20,000, Owner: Connie Moore. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair damage due to roof leaks — replacing roof, plumbing, electrical, sheetrock. Issued Aug. 30.
Ridgemont Drive 3824: $17,500, Owner: Stephen Norton. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Aug. 24.
Ridgemont Drive 4059: $3,345, Owner: Constance Brown. Total square footage not listed. Flooded home. Issued Aug. 24.
Ritterman Avenue 6450: $39,443.91, Owner: Mary Augustus. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 28.
Riverdale Avenue 15344: $38,358.42, Owner: Betty Brewer. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Rocky Mountain Drive 4150: $10,915.21, Owner: Sheldon Pointer. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Savoy Drive 5221: $10,637.03, Owner: Delane Jones. Total square footage not listed. Flooded home. Issued Aug. 24.
Sherwood Street 4360: $56,390.16, Owner: Frances Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. - two story home. Issued Aug. 24.
Spain Street 2038: Owner: Vivian Harris. Total square footage not listed. Damage Assessment 10 percent existing duplex. Issued Aug. 24.
Stone Drive 13041, Baker: $50,765.65, Owner: Jennifer Adam. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house Restore La. Issued Aug. 24.
Sycamore Street 4162: $29,395.21, Owner: Donald Brumfield. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 29.
Sycamore Street 4212: $8,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Flooded home. Issued Aug. 28.
Tams Drive 10624: $35,847, Owner: Audrey Smith. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 30.
Thames Drive 4618: $41,472.11, Owner: Troy Thompson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 29.
Toledo Bend Avenue 10315: $37,766.41, Owner: Stacey Rayford. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued Aug. 29.
Turtle Court 13408: $900, Owner: Jewel Aaron. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued Aug. 24.
West England Avenue 11931: $26,436, Owner: John Stewart. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 30.
West Green Ridge Drive 4687: $51,700, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Aug. 27.
West Maribel Court 4375: $17,661, Owner: Melvin Price. Total square footage not listed. Flood Damage-Restore La. Issued Aug. 29.
West Tams Drive 9978: Owner: Harry Guillot. Total square footage not listed. Issued Aug. 30.
Windsor Drive 1364: $40,000, Owner: Zanda Jyles. Total square footage not listed. Flooded House. Issued Aug. 27.