The Junior League of Baton Rouge will be the beneficiary of a River Road Recipes tour of eight Baton Rouge kitchens from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.
The self-guided tour will feature kitchens in the Garden District, LSU Lakes, Old Jefferson, Bocage Lakes and Country Club of Louisiana.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the tour. For tickets, call (225) 924-0298 or visit www.juniorleaguebr.org. For $100, participants can enjoy a VIP experience that includes brunch, limo bus transportation to all homes, a swag bag and entrance to an exclusive ninth home accessible to VIP ticket-holders only.
Proceeds from the kitchen tours will support the Junior League of Baton Rouge's mission to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.