New York Times Bestselling author Lisa Wingate will discuss her most recent book, "Before We Were Yours," and her writing style and process during a free Authors After Hours event at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
A question-and-answer period and book signing will follow the presentation, which is meant for adults. Copies of Wingate’s books will be available for purchase at the program.
"Before We Were Yours" is a novel based on the story of Georgia Tann, director of a Memphis-based adoption organization who kidnapped and sold poor children to wealthy families all over the country in the 1930s and '40s. The tale is ultimately uplifting, reminding readers that even though the paths we take can lead to many places, the heart never forgets where we belong.