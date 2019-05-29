Episcopal School Burkenroad.jpg

Among those at the Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference are, from left, Sara Fenske, dean of academics at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge; Shyamala Alapati, Middle School science teacher; Peyton Sybrandt, Episcopal junior; Carl Newton, parent of an Episcopal graduate; Ajit Alapati, Episcopal senior; Vincent Hoang, entrepreneurship teacher; and Kaplan McMains, Episcopal junior.

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge students gained insights into investing and stocks at the annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference hosted by the Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business.

This is the seventh year that Episcopal students have been invited to participate in the event, which draws investors and top company executives from across the country, according to a news release.

At the Burkenroad Conference, top managers of companies throughout the Gulf Coast region present their business model and prospectus during individual break-out sessions. “This conference is a valuable opportunity for our students to see how the world of finance works,” said Episcopal entrepreneurship teacher Vincent Hoang. “We hope this experience sparks their interest and gets them thinking about investing.” 

