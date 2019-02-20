LSU faculty members selected Katie Brunet, a junior apparel design major from Baton Rouge, for a trip to New York Fashion Week this month.
The immersive experience in New York City, hosted by IMG College Licensing and IMG’s fashion events division, included fashion shows and networking events at companies like Victoria’s Secret Pink.
Brunet was one of 17 students participating, from 13 different universities around the country.
Bruce Cameron, head of the department of textiles, apparel design and merchandising in LSU’s College of Agriculture, said trips like this support Brunet’s coursework and education, according to a news release.
“Branding has become increasingly more important to the fashion industry," Cameron said. "Experiencing this aspect of the industry firsthand is an invaluable experience for an apparel design student."
“After seeing how many different types of people it takes to put on an event like New York Fashion Week, I discovered some potential career paths that I did not even think existed," Brunet said. "I met people who work in the industry who gave me such good advice for getting an internship or first job and will be great connections in the future."