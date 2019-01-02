Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Dec. 21-27:

70802

Hazardous condition, other

2100 block of Georgia Street. Dec. 26.

70806

Passenger vehicle fire

6600 block of Harry Drive. Dec. 21.

Trash or rubbish fire, contained

6800 block of Harry Drive. Dec. 25.

70808

Building fire

3800 block of Burbank Drive. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. Dec. 23.

1000 block of North Donmoor Avenue. Unintentional. Dec. 22.

Hazardous condition, other

300 block of LSU Place. Dec. 24.

70809

3000 block of Beech Street. Dec. 25.

