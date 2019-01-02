Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Dec. 21-27:
70802
Hazardous condition, other
2100 block of Georgia Street. Dec. 26.
70806
Passenger vehicle fire
6600 block of Harry Drive. Dec. 21.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
6800 block of Harry Drive. Dec. 25.
70808
Building fire
3800 block of Burbank Drive. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Cause under investigation. Dec. 23.
1000 block of North Donmoor Avenue. Unintentional. Dec. 22.
Hazardous condition, other
300 block of LSU Place. Dec. 24.
70809
3000 block of Beech Street. Dec. 25.