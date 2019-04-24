Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish for April 12-18:
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
4d Airline Highway 14141: $23,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,500. Interior renovation of 1,500 square footage in building 4, suite D for Storage, S-2, of beer use for wholesale alcohol distribution use. Scope of work includes plumbing, electrical, exhaust vent and metal stud walls for new restroom. Existing warehouse space suite D. Issued April 16.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $3,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 234. Renovation of space FCS-13 of 234 square footage for storage use for restaurant business. Issued April 17.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard 5185: $450,000, Owner: Trina Doan. Total square footage: 6,765. New shell construction of 6,765 square footage building for retail use and parking/site work (including dry detention pond) to serve. Intended for possibly three suites at later date. With rough in plumbing for future suites. Issued April 15.
DEMOLITION
Hollydale Avenue 2265: Owner: Eileen Bossies. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single-family residence. Issued April 12.
McDonald Avenue 155: Owner: Shannon Smith. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single-family resident. Issued April 16.
Orchid Street 4208: Owner: Gary Graphia. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single-family residence. Issued April 12.
Scotland Avenue 9378: Owner: Ted Bradley. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family, one-story residence. Issued April 16.
Terrace Street 1818: Owner: Brunette Aldridge. Total square footage not listed. demolition of a one-story single-family residence. Issued April 15.
POOL
Adelia Lane 629: $47,620, Owner: Victor Szegfu. Total square footage: 315. Residential swimming pool. Issued April 15.
Legend Drive 5021: $70,175, Owner: Traci Navarre. Total square footage: 500. Residential swimming pool. Issued April 12.
Sugar Cane Lane 1962: $33,420, Owner: not listed. Total square footage not listed. Residential swimming pool. Issued April 17.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Hillgate Place 653: $92,900, Owner: Stacey Walock. Total square footage: 680. Residential accessory — outdoor kitchen. Issued April 12.
Pollard Parkway 2110: Owner: Christopher Clouatre. Total square footage not listed. Residential accessory structure. Issued April 17.
Woodgate Boulevard 857: $70,000, Owner: Karl Leblanc. Total square footage: 2,521. Masuiter Suite Addition. Issued April 12.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Comite Drive 7130, Baker: $85,000, Owner: David McCants Jr. Total square footage: 1,021. New single family residence to replace a residence substantially damaged in the 2016 flood, the new residence will be elevated. Issued April 16.
Cross Field Drive 3811: $290,000, Owner: Edward Stafford. Total square footage: 2,253. New single-family residence. Issued April 17.
Cross Field Drive 3816: $290,000, Owner: Edward Stafford. Total square footage: 2,253. New single-family residence. Issued April 16.
Ford Street 5942: $108,888, Owner: Realia Davis. Total square footage: 1,346. New single-family residence. Issued April 12.
Frey Street 5525: $131,788, Owner: Quentin Callahan. Total square footage: 1,016. New single-family residence to replace a residence damaged in the 2016 flood. Issued April 17.
Hollydale Avenue 2265: $300,000, Owner: Eileea Bossier. Total square footage not listed. New single-family residence to replace a residence to be demolished. Issued April 17.
Long Farm Road 15818: $450,000, Owner: Rhett Bourgeois. Total square footage: 4,739. New single-family residential. Issued April 15.
Pelican Club Drive 1409: $117,156, Owner: Art Lancasuiter. Total square footage: 1,502. Single-family new construction, townhouse. Issued April 15.
Pelican Club Drive 1415: $117,156, Owner: Art Lancasuiter. Total square footage: 1,432. Single-family new construction, townhouse. Issued April 15.
Pelican Club Drive 1421: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancasuiter. Total square footage: 1,432. New single-family residence, townhouse. Issued April 15.
Pelican Club Drive 1427: $111,696, Owner: Art Lancasuiter. Total square footage: 1,432. New single-family residence, townhouse. Issued April 15.
Pelican Club Drive 1433: $117,078, Owner: Art Lancasuiter. Total square footage: 1,501. New single-family residence, townhouse. Issued April 15.
Preservation Way 11152: $264,810, Owner: Alan Colby. Total square footage: 3,395. New single-family residence. Issued April 15.
Red Stick Drive 2009: $140,000, Owner: German Hernandez. Total square footage: 1,768. New single-family residence. Issued April 12.
Red Stick Drive 2013: $140,000, Owner: German Hernandez. Total square footage: 1,768. New single-family residence. Issued April 12.
Red Stick Drive 2018: $137,904, Owner: German Hernandez. Total square footage: 1,768. New single-family residence. Issued April 12.
Red Stick Drive 2022: $137,904, Owner: German Hernandez. Total square footage: 1,768. New single-family residence. Issued April 12.
Ridgemont Drive 4193: $177,918, Owner: Andre' Scott. Total square footage: 2,281. New single-family residence. Issued April 16.
Vintage Jade Court 15031: $280,620, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,232. New single-family residence. Issued April 15.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Brookfield Avenue 17570: $52,500, Owner: Drew Blanchard. Total square footage not listed. Repair of a neglected residence. Issued April 16.
Ford Street 4785: $4,000, Owner: Anna Etuk. Total square footage: 1,350. To reconnect the electricity and water, to repair drywall ceiling in two bedrooms and kitchen, a walls in living room, patch walls in 2 bedrooms and kitchen, repair window panes in each room shall have two ground rods due to chain footing not being grounded, repair overhang on left side. Issued April 15.
Indiana Street 2890: $10,000, Owner: Rania Ahmed. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued April 12.
Norfolk Drive 8580: $60,147, Owner: Matthew Pearce. Total square footage: 1. This is a single-family residence that is being updated. Did not flood per FEMA substantial damage list. Issued April 15.
Sherwood Street 4840: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued April 16.
Spring Grove Drive 8837: $60,000, Owner: Donald Miccio. Total square footage not listed. Total rewire, roof structural repair, SS flex lines to be replaced and condenser if required. Issued April 16.
Yosemite Drive 3487: $30,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued April 17.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Highland Road 18159: $65,000, Owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Off premise Lamar billboard 50 feet high, sign face 14 feet by 48 feet digital. Issued April 15.
SMALL CELL UNIT
Antietam 16231: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 10690: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Bronze Bush 10562: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Cedardale 1766: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Chandler 8785: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Chinn Street 9514: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Columbine 1955: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Culps Bluff 17716: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Evangeline 5001: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Flannery 739: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Fontainebleau 648: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Goodwood 11251: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Goodwood 12060: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Goodwood 12720: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Hawthorne 10061: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Hillyard 9889: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Hogenville 15665: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Hyacinth 9948: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Jones Creek 5444: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Oliphant 10369: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Pascagoula 9236: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Pontiac 2111: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Sharpsburg 17346: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Sherwood Forest 1280: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Stockton 720: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Stonewall 5602: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Thrush 7578: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Winbourne 2850: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
Winbourne 7179: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 24 AT&T small-cell units. Issued April 17.
SOLAR
Starlight Avenue 10463: $53,714, Owner: Marc Jones. Total square footage: 258. Installation of 22 solar panels on roof. Issued April 12.
Winnipeg Drive 3001: $27,000, Owner: McDaryon Jordan. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued April 15.