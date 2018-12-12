"Cosmos" is the theme of the 2018-19 art contest for high school juniors and seniors being held by the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts. The 15 finalists will share $45,000 in college scholarships and have their pieces travel on public view for one year as an exhibition at museums and cultural venues across Louisiana.
The Louisiana school with the largest number of entries will also win a $1,000 art kit for the school’s art program.
Entries are being accepted through Jan. 8, and the finalists will be announced in March. The submissions will be judged on the basis of their concept and design, technical skill and creativity.
Full details and the submission link can be found at georgerodriguefoundation.org/what-we-do.