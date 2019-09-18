Ochsner Health System has hired Christy Reeves as its vice president for regional community affairs and government relations, with a primary focus on the Baton Rouge area.
Reeves' experience includes strategic planning, program development, fundraising and advocacy. She also has extensive experience in corporate philanthropy and community relations, according to a news release.
Her most recent position was leading I Am That Girl, an international nonprofit with more than 300 chapters in 20 countries and 1.2 million social followers. Through her work, she secured strategic partnerships with global brands such as J. Crew, Netflix and XO Group.
Prior to her work at I Am That Girl, Reeves helped expand the southern U.S. footprint of Single Stop USA, a national organization that connects people with resources aimed at combating poverty.
For nearly a decade before Single Stop USA, Reeves led all external and brand partnerships on behalf of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. Serving as director of community relations and executive director of the BCBSLA Foundation, she helped expand the nonprofit organization into one of the strongest Blue Cross foundations in the country.
Her career began at the State Library of Louisiana in Baton Rouge and then as CEO of the Girl Scouts Audubon Council. She’s been a guest lecturer for the Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy at Princeton University, an adviser to LG’s corporate philanthropy leadership team in Seoul, South Korea, and is an active teaching fellow for the Center for Corporate Citizenship of the Boston College School of Management.
Among her many recognitions, she was named to Baton Rouge Business Report’s Influential Women in Business list and has received its 40-under-40 honor. Reeves was named Volunteer of the Year by Capital Area United Way, graduated from Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Leadership Baton Rouge program and received the Shine the Light on Louisiana Exemplary Work Award from the state's lieutenant governor.