The Princeton Review has named the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business an outstanding business school in the 2019 edition of its annual business school rankings.
“We recommend the E. J. Ourso College of Business’ Flores MBA Program as one of the best places to earn an MBA,” said Robert Franek, Princeton Review editor-in-chief. “We chose the 252 on-campus MBA programs on this list based on our high regard for their academics and our assessment of institutional data we collect from the schools. We also solicited and greatly respect the opinions of 18,400 students attending these schools who reported on their experiences at their schools on our 80-question student survey.”
The Princeton Review’s on-campus MBA survey asked students at the 252 business schools about their school’s academics, student body and campus life. The survey also gathered information about respondents including their career plans. The student surveys analyzed for this edition were conducted during the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.
“As the flagship graduate program of the E. J. Ourso College of Business, the Flores MBA Program promotes a rigorous, career-oriented business foundation for our students,” LSU Flores MBA program director Dana Hart said. “Our accomplished students represent the college well through their professionalism, collaborative spirit and career success. When our MBA students graduate, they join a prestigious, worldwide alumni network. They proudly represent the exceptional brand and legacy of the E. J. Ourso College and continue to give back their time to enhance our students’ academic and career development.”
The Princeton Review does not rank the on-campus MBA programs from one to 252, or name one business school best overall.