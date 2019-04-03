Three members of the Student Council at St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge recently attended a weekend of workshops on leadership skills, problem solving, project planning, fundraising, team building, idea sharing and networking in Chicago.
"The earlier you learn these skills, the more you can practice them," said junior Morgyn Gauthier. Other St. Michael students who attended were juniors Ben Messina and Abby Button.
The Leadership Experience and Development Conference was a program of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, which also administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society and National Student Council.
Jackie Berthelot, director of student activities at St. Michael, said such conferences create contagious excitement.
“There were over 1,000 students from all around the world at the conference," Berthelot said. "When a teenager meets another teenager who is excited to enact change, show their leadership, and make a difference, it excites them as well. The energy that happens at conferences like this is explosive and it catches on. One cannot attend something like this and not get excited to go back to their school and make an impact."
Gauthier said the best part of the event was not only meeting new people but also learning new ideas and skills that you can share with your school.
“I learned a lot about how to better myself as a person and a leader and how to spread that goodness to other people and my school," she said. "I think it is important to attend a conference like this as a high school student because the earlier you learn these skills, the more you can practice them.”