The Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center recently presented the traditional Latino Las Posadas dramatization of the Christmastime journeys of shepherds and wise men seeking Jesus.
Children and adults walked with a shepherd who shared his story of the importance of finding the Christ child and what the birth of Jesus means for mankind, according to a news release. Afterward, participants visited with St. Nicholas, Ripp the camel and animals in a petting zoo; took pony rides; and ate funnel cakes and caramel popcorn.