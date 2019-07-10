Registration is open for the first LYFE Line Teen Summit, which will be held July 17-18 for ages 12 to 17.
The Louisiana Center for Health Equity has partnered with the East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission to host the two-day summit at the BREC Milton J. Womack Recreation Center, 6201 Florida Blvd. Doors will open at 8 a.m., with activities starting at 9 a.m. Parental consent is required. Register at lahealthequity.org.
At the summit, youngsters will engage in workshops that explore topics such as community safety and police accountability, youth violence and trauma, mental and physical health, college and vocational readiness, and more.
Between workshops, teens can take part in fun activities and games provided by BREC on the Geaux. The first day will end with a pizza party.
Louisiana Center for Health Equity is a statewide nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to address disparities in health and health care across Louisiana.
Moon landing party
Mark your calendar for an Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 20 at Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road.
For information, call (225) 768-9948 or visit hrpo.lsu.edu or observatory@brec.org.
BMX Intermediate Skatepark Clinic
The final BMX Skatepark and Dirt Track clinics of the summer are set for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Perkins Road Community Park.
BMX Skatepark and Dirt Track clinics are designed to help improve BMX bike riding control, skill and technique for beginners who have zero to minimal riding experience to intermediate riders who have already established the basics of bike control and are looking to make it to the next level.
This clinic is for BMX riders with intermediate experience.
Cost is $20.