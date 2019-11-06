At Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge, 28 students in grades four through seven have qualified to participate in the Duke University Talent Identification Program.
To qualify, students must score at or above the 95 percentile on one or more of the ACT Aspire subtests in math, science, reading and English.
Students qualifying include seventh-graders Macy Davis, Mackenzie O’Brien, Alyson Shipley, Dawson Stoeckle and Caroline Thibodeaux; sixth-graders Caden Bland, Evelyn Christofferson, Chloe Christophe, Nia Cormier, Declan Egan, Dorothy Raymond and Madison Rambo; fifth-graders Madelyn Campbell, Sophia Ceruti, Declan Daughdrill, Loghan Gustin, Marie Henderson, David Perrault, Graysen Rawlinson, Amelie Schmitt and Kirsten Stewart; and fourth-graders Jacob Arizabal, Eliza Bodin, Charlotte Boudreaux, Georgia Harriford, Emmett Herasymiuk, Drew Mascari and Ella Taylor.
The seventh-grade students have been invited to take the ACT or the SAT college entrance exam, while fourth through sixth grade students have been invited to take the PSAT 8/9, the first in a sequence of standardized tests leading up to the SAT. The ACT, SAT, and PSAT 8/9 exams allow students greater insight into their academic abilities.