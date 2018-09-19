Episcopal High School students honored are, front row from left, Jack W. Morganti, Graham D. Perkins, Ashley D. Solomon, Alyssa M. Macaluso, Clay A. Burton, Takumi Takei and Taner C. Morgan; and second row, Ethan T. Massengale, Mason L. LaFerney, Margaret E. Ewing, Trevor F. Babcock, Abigail M. Johnson, Douglas E. Robins and Grant C. Curry.