The National Merit Scholarship Program has recognized five seniors from Episcopal School of Baton Rouge as National Merit semifinalists and nine as commended scholars.
The semifinalists are Grant C. Curry, Margaret E. Ewing, Mason L. LaFerney, Alyssa M. Macaluso and Douglas E. Robins, a news release said.
The commended scholars are Trevor F. Babcock, Clay A. Burton, Abigail M. Johnson, Ethan T. Massengale, Taner C. Morgan, Jack W. Morganti, Graham D. Perkins, Ashley D. Solomon and Takumi Takei.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Program, close to 2 million students compete each year, with approximately 16,000 making it to the semifinal round. Semifinalists are top scorers on the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test/PSAT test in their state.
National Merit finalists will be announced in February with winners named in the spring. The selection committee reviews student grades, activities and leadership, as well as school information to determine the winners. Scholarships are then awarded from the National Merit Scholarship Program, corporations, and colleges and universities.