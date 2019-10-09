The Emerge Center will honor emerging activist Skye Taylor and 10 other volunteer activists during a benefit luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The adult 2019 honorees are Susan Eaton, Lillie Petit Gallagher, Roberta Guillory, Kathleen Howell, Ernesto Johnson, Mathew Laborde, Darrel Papillion, Nial Patel, Skip Philips and Kathy Fletcher Victorian
Tickets to the luncheon are $75 at www.emergela.org/events. The luncheon benefits The Emerge Center, which empowers children with autism and people with communication challenges to achieve independence through innovative and family-centered therapies.