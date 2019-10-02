When the Baton Rouge Police Department mounted force pays its annual visit to Runnels Preschool, a familiar muzzle will be missing.
Tank the horse, a regular guest and great favorite at the preschool, passed away this summer.
To celebrate Tank’s life and honor his contributions to the community, the students and faculty will present the mounted police with a special tribute at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Runnels Preschool, 6455 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge.
For the presentation, the children have made a photo collage of pictures taken with Tank during his many visits to the preschool over the years. They decorated the matting around the collage with their thumbprints in a variety of vivid colors.
For many years the mounted police have brought Tank to the preschool campus for Community Helpers Week.