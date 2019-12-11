Pelican State Credit Union recently announced it has reached the milestone of 200 team members graduating from the Dale Carnegie Course.
The Dale Carnegie Course has helped strengthen both personal and professional relationships all over the world for more than 100 years, according to a news release.
On Nov. 19, Dale Carnegie Training concluded its eighth class in association with Pelican State Credit Union. The Winner Institute, a franchisee of the Dale Carnegie training course, was the host site of the class. Pelican has graduated 203 employees from Dale Carnegie, which is the most of any company since the two partnered in 2014, the release said.
Pelican started its Dale Carnegie journey when CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad reached out on behalf of the credit union’s executive team.
“I felt that because Dale Carnegie’s values were so consistent with Pelican’s, by taking this course, our team members would be even more so equipped with the tools necessary to accomplish great things—both in their careers and their everyday lives,” said Conrad.