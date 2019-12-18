The Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo has named six new board members throughout 2019. The mission of Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo is to support BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, which will mark its 50th anniversary in 2020.
The new board members are:
Brad Boudreaux, an attorney with Schutte, Terhoeve, Richardson, Eversberg, Cronin, Judice & Boudreaux and active in LSU athletics, children’s sports and First United Methodist of Baton Rouge.
Norisha Kirts Glover, president of NRK Construction and also incoming president of the Junior League of Baton Rouge.
Vince Jackson, vice president of customer service for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and on the board of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.
Ralph Ney, general manager of the Baton Rouge Marriott and a member of the Rotary Club, Louisiana Hospitality Association and the Louisiana Lodging Association.
Trey Roberts, assistant general manager of Lamar Advertising and a past president of the St. James Episcopal Day School board.
Gordy Rush, vice president of Guaranty Media and president of the Baton Rouge Downtown Business Association.