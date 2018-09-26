Baton Rouge Green, a nonprofit dedicated to planting and preserving trees and green spaces, will be the beneficiary of the Green Up Red Stick fundraiser being organized in coordination with the Mid-City Makers Market.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge. Tickets are $50 at batonrougegreen.com.

The event will feature 15 makers selling their goods in a market setting, with each one donating one item for a silent auction benefiting Baton Rouge Green. Those makers are:

  • Agenda Trading Co., apparel and merchandise
  • Baton Rouge Succulent Co.
  • Molly Taylor of Beneath the Bark Wearable Wood
  • Biggie Bee Keep
  • Côte á Côte, ceramics and birdhouses
  • Firefly, jewelry
  • Ghada Henagan, ceramic artist
  • Hands Producing Hope, jewelry and home goods
  • The Maybe Collection, clothing
  • Ellis’s Mimosa Handcrafted, jewelry
  • Mythos Apothecary
  • Nice Stems, cut flowers
  • Samara Thomas, artist
  • Shaun Hebert of Southern Concrete Studio
  • Josh Wascome of Wascome Woodworks.

Tags

View comments