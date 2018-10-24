The LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business Rucks Department of Management has chosen its 2018-19 Rucks fellows:
- David Boh, of Metairie
- Ceara Cabezon, of Baton Rouge
- Nicole Cadman, of Port Barre
- Caroline Campagna, of Baton Rouge
- Alexis David, of Central
- Morgan Evans, of Baton Rouge
- Antonia Rosinia, of New Orleans
- Ryder Rule, of Shreveport
- Tiger Scheyd, of Destin, Florida
- Catherine Stewart, of Baton Rouge
- Jordan Templet, of Prairieville.
The fellows are graduating management majors who have earned a top grade-point average. They receive opportunities not available to others, including the chance to interact with faculty and business leaders at special events, preferential enrollment in management courses and recognition during graduation.
Boh is a management major with a concentration in strategic leadership and a minor in construction management. He has a passion for sports and is the former president and current vice president of LSU’s club baseball team. Additionally, he is the treasurer of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. After graduation, he plans to pursue his Master of Business Administration and work for his family’s construction company, Boh Brothers.
Cabezon is a double major in management and information systems and decision sciences. She is the vice president of Tigers in Tech. Cabezon plans to pursue both an MBA and master’s degree in data science.
Cadman is a management major with a minor in psychology. Her goal is completing a professional internship at Walt Disney World.
Campagna is a management major with a concentration in human resources. She is a member of Delta Zeta sorority and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She plans to start law school in fall 2019.
David is a management major with a concentration in human resources. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and is a collegiate leader for Istrouma Baptist Church. David is also interning at the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. A Gerry Lane scholarship recipient, she plans to pursue an MBA from the LSU Flores MBA Program following graduation.
Evans is a management major. Following graduation, she plans to attend cosmetology school and would ultimately like to own her own business.
Rosinia is a management major with a concentration in entrepreneurship. She is an entrepreneurship fellow and 2018 Baton Rouge Startup Weekend participant. She also participated in the LSU in Rome study abroad program. Following graduation, Rosinia plans to work for Eosera in Fort Worth, Texas.
Rule will graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in management and a minor in personal investing. He works for the LSU Center for Academic Success as a supplemental instructor for an economics course. Rule plans to attend law school following graduation.
Scheyd will graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in management with a concentration in entrepreneurship. He is a quarterback for the LSU football team and earned an athletic scholarship before the start of the current season. Scheyd plans to pursue an MBA following graduation.
Stewart is a management major with a concentration in entrepreneurship with a minor in philosophy. She is part of the LSU Women’s Chorale and is the former president and current vice president of Pro-Life LSU. Following graduation, Stewart plans to earn a graduate degree in theology and expand Heroic Catholic LLC, a business she began in high school.
Templet is a management major with a concentration in human resources. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and has volunteered as a student note-taker for LSU Disability Services. She works as an accounting assistant for Gulf Inland Marine Services Inc. Upon graduation, Templet plans to pursue a career in human resources.