The St. George Fire Department operates eight fire stations, and its two response districts are roughly separated by Airline Highway, with one zone mostly north and east of Airline Highway, while the other is south and west of Airline Highway.
The information provides a summary of the St. George Fire Department’s activity for July 29-Aug. 4.
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE EASTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building/structure
6400 block of Jones Creek Road, 1:31 p.m., July 30
4600 block of Lake Point Avenue, 11:37 p.m., July 30
5800 block of Golden Pheasant Court, 9:42 a.m., Aug. 4
Hazardous condition
14000 block of Jefferson Highway, 4:48 p.m., July 30
Investigation
11400 block of Cottagecreek Road, 4:17 p.m., July 30
5100 block of Carnifix Court, 7:08 p.m., July 31
Motor vehicle accident
4900 block of Stumberg Lane, 9:24 p.m., July 31
23200 block of Hoo Shoo Too Road, 10:43 p.m., Aug. 4
Public service assistance
12400 block of Jefferson Highway, 10:48 a.m., Aug. 1
Tiger Bend Road, 5:51 p.m., Aug. 2
15400 block of Summerwood Avenue, 6:03 a.m., Aug. 3
15000 block of Shenandoah Avenue, 6:56 a.m., Aug. 3
12400 block of Jefferson 8:49 a.m., Aug. 3
6000 block of Hagerstown Drive, 1:17 p.m., Aug. 4
12300 block of Industriplex Boulevard, 4:33 p.m., Aug. 4
Reported building/structure fire
13400 block of Jefferson Highway, 1:46 p.m., Aug. 2
EMERGENCY CALLS: 16
MEDICAL CALLS: 23
RESPONSES IN THE ST. GEORGE WESTERN DISTRICT
Fire alarm in building/structure
8500 block of Summa Avenue, 8:02 a.m., July 29
8000 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard, 4:46 p.m., July 29
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 4:04 p.m., July 30
7600 block of Andrea Drive, 4:06 p.m., July 30
600 block of Highlandia Drive, 5:40 p.m., July 30
2100 block of General Jackson Avenue, 6:40 p.m., July 31
8700 block of Jefferson Highway, 2:14 a.m., Aug. 1
10000 block of Perkins Rowe Avenue, 11:23 a.m., Aug. 1
4600 block of Sherwood Commons Boulevard, 5:23 p.m., Aug. 1
800 block of Myrtle View Drive, 3:24 a.m., Aug. 2
14400 block of Memorial Tower Drive, 11:35 a.m., Aug. 2
16700 block of Dovewood Avenue, 1:04 p.m., Aug. 2
10300 block of North Mall Drive, 9:51 a.m., Aug. 3
10500 block of South Mall Drive, 11:47 a.m., Aug. 3
14400 block of Perkins Road, 10:54 a.m., Aug. 4
Hazardous condition
11100 block of Julia Aubin Drive, 5:18 p.m., Aug. 4
Investigation
500 block of Plantation Crest Court, 9:04 a.m., July 29
11100 block of Hillpark Avenue, 11:51 a.m., Aug. 3
5500 block of Reitz Avenue, 1:43 p.m. Aug. 3
10600 block of Highland Road, 6:15 p.m., Aug. 3
Lock-in (vehicle/building)
10500 block of South Mall Drive, 12:03 p.m., Aug. 4
Motor vehicle accident
10900 block of Airline Highway, 3:58 a.m., July 29
1400 block of West Interstate 10, 6:19 p.m., July 29
Airline Highway, 5:36 p.m,. July 31
1500 block of South Peck Drive, 5:49 p.m., Aug. 1
10400 block of North Mall Drive, 5:20 p.m., Aug. 1
Siegen Lane, 5:28 p.m., Aug. 3
7400 block of Siegen Lane, 4:36 p.m., Aug. 4
Other call for assistance
Highland Road, 4:19 p.m., July 30
Public service assistance
8600 block of Jefferson Highway, 8:22 a.m., July 29
7700 block of North Jefferson Place Circle, 10:22 p.m., July 29
1900 block of Stafford Drive, 8:02 a.m,. July 30
1200 block of Briarridge Drive, 4:32 p.m., July 30
1900 block of Lombard Drive, 4:07 a.m., July 31
19500 block of Spy Glass Hill Drive, 2:26 p.m., July 31
8100 block of Skysail Avenue, 3:04 p.m., July 31
8200 block of YMCA Plaza Boulevard, 6:24 p.m., July 31
12700 block of Perkins Road, 10:34 a.m., Aug. 1
8000 block of Jefferson Highway, 11:30 a.m., Aug. 1
Siegen Lane, 1:13 p.m., Aug. 1
5400 block of Essen Lane, 1:28 p.m., Aug. 1
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 1:48 a.m., Aug. 2
9500 block of Creekview Drive, 6:49 a.m., Aug. 2
7600 block of Andrea Drive, 11:40 a.m., Aug. 2
17900 block of Grand Cypress Creek Avenue, 10:30 p.m., Aug. 2
Reported building/structure fire
1900 block of General Mouton Avenue 10:21 p.m., July 29
800 block of East Lakeview Drive, 4:15 p.m., July 30
9700 block of Market West Drive, 10:49 p.m., Aug. 2
Vehicle fire response
East Interstate 10, 11:07 p.m., July 30
1300 block of East Interstate 10, 12:05 a.m., July 31
EMERGENCY CALLS: 50
MEDICAL CALLS: 67
RESPONSES IN THE CITY OF BATON ROUGE
Fire alarm in building/structure
4300 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 12:35 a.m., Aug. 3
4300 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 7:17 a.m., Aug. 3
Reported building/structure fire
11400 block of North Lake Sherwood Avenue, 4:09 p.m., July 30
EMERGENCY CALLS: 3
MEDICAL CALLS: 8
RESPONSES IN THE EAST IBERVILLE PARISH DISTRICT
Reported building/structure fire
800 block of Highway 30, 12:56 a.m., Aug. 3
EMERGENCY CALL: 1