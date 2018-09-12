Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Aug. 31-Sept. 6:
CELL TOWER
Oak Villa Boulevard 633: $195,000, Owner: Frank Quang and Julie Kim Huynh Nguyen. Total square footage: 800. New 111-foot monopole wireless communications tower/facility with 322 square foot cabinet/equipment shelter and 28 square foot generator. Issued Sept. 4.
Burbank Drive 3960: Owner: J.P. Uzee. Total square footage: 900. New, temporary 65-foot tall cell tower on wheeled structure on 30-foot by 30-foot leased site adjacent to shopping center. No electrical power/grounding. Located atop several parking stalls of existing office and restaurant training building. Issued Sept. 6.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
North Boulevard 4100: $125,000, Owner: Teddy Price. Total square footage: 1,800. New construction of pre-engineered metal building and new parking lot, landscaping and drainage work-identified as Phase 2 on plans, accessory to existing nursing home, for storage use. Issued Sept. 4.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Jefferson Highway 6655: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Site work and parking lot for future commercial office park intended for four buildings on separate, adjacent lots. This permit is specific to the parking on lot 5B. Issued Sept. 6.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Coursey Boulevard 10811: $182,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 900. Fire damage renovation of two-story/900 square-foot self-storage office and apartment. Scope of work includes replacing drywall, cabinetry, electrical fixtures, HVAC ductwork and air handler unit, doors, frames and hardware, windows and insulation on second floor. Issued Sept. 6.
Kelwood Avenue 8427: $300,000, Owner: Bud Hall. Total square footage: 2,500. Renovation of existing space for dental office, business use. Issued Sept. 6.
Lobdell Boulevard 2080: $2,400, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 800. Fire damage renovation of Unit 1802. Scope of work includes repair damaged drywall in kitchen ceiling and electrical work on the vent hood. Issued Sept. 6.
Marquette Avenue 400: $200,000, Owner: Randy Arabie. Total square footage: 1,370. Interior renovation in existing school, for use as band room. Issued Aug. 31.
O'Neal Lane 1988: $136,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,550. Interior renovation to existing restaurant for continued same use and adding aluminum awning at storefront. Issued Sept. 6.
Perkins Road 12658: $24,000, Owner: Mitch Richardson. Total square footage: 1,200. Renovation of existing suite space for an ice cream shop. Business occupancy. Issued Sept. 5.
Suite E Florida Boulevard 8700: $15,000, Owner: Lashonda Franklin. Total square footage: 440. Renovation of suite E of former office, for new business use as hair salon. Installing two sinks on existing bathroom wall to wash hair. Issued Sept. 5.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Lee Drive 324: $450,000, Owner: Kenny Wendt. Total square footage: 7,173. New shell construction of building intended for four future mercantile retail sales suites A-D, and parking to serve. The shell has E and P, no H/VAC. Issued Aug. 31.
DEMOLITION
Cyril Avenue 1285: Owner: Frank J. McArdle. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family residential. Issued Aug. 31.
FENCE
Confederate Avenue 16201: $2,000, Owner: Cigi Gravois. Total square footage: 2,176. aluminum fence for large dog. Issued Aug. 31.
Roundhill Drive 1309: $2,500, Owner: Demetria Davis. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Sept. 5.
Willow Bay Drive 3615: Owner: Janice Day. Total square footage not listed. 8-foot wood fence. Issued Aug. 31.
POOL
Harrow Avenue 14216: $30,567, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Sept. 6.
Morgan Bend Drive 6149: $40,000, Owner: Graff Residence. Total square footage not listed. Gunite Pool. Issued Sept. 5.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Bocage Court S 7556: $150,000, Owner: Butler and Carolyn Bourgeois. Total square footage: 745. Addition of outdoor kitchen to existing residence. Issued Sept. 4.
Lake Shadow Drive 5731: $25,000, Owner: Deane and Margaret Browning. Total square footage: 235. New attached outdoor kitchen on pier and beam. Issued Sept. 5.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Flycatcher Drive 508: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,643. Residential home. Issued Sept. 6.
Flycatcher Drive 518: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,643. New single family dwelling. Issued Sept. 5.
Gentle Wind Drive 936: $174,642, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,239. New single family dwelling. Issued Sept. 5.
Gentle Wind Drive 1343: $194,298, Owner: Nikki Williams. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 4.
Lasalle Parc Drive 1644: $326,898, Owner: Shane Lavraea. Total square footage: 4,191. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 6.
Lemon Road 7165, Slaughter: $300,000, Owner: Robert & Debra Rogillio. Total square footage: 3,225. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 6.
North 28th Street 744: $101,400, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,300. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 6.
Port Hudson-Pride Road 9945, Zachary: $374,400, Owner: Craig and Tuesday Mills. Total square footage not listed. New construction residential. Issued Sept. 6.
Silverbill Lane 505: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,623. Residential home. Issued Sept. 5.
Silverbill Lane 525: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,659. Residential home. Issued Sept. 5.
Warbler Crossing Avenue 517: $250,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,682. Residential home. Issued Aug. 31.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Avenue F 10465: $6,000, Owner: Willie Lusk. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage report. Issued Sept. 5.
Cape Hatteras Drive 3831: $72,265, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood house. Issued Sept. 5.
Clayton Street 4285: $9,500, Owner: Steven Gray. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Sept. 5.
Comite Drive 7425, Baker: $30,000, Owner: Philip Marcus. Total square footage not listed. Issued Sept. 4.
East Coronado Drive 10021: Owner: James and Betty Burt. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence and convert existing den into master bedroom, bathroom, closet, utility room. Issued Sept. 6.
East Harding Street 270: $55,492.27, Owner: Irene Milburn. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 4.
Eaton Street 3765: $12,014.50, Owner: Thomas Campbell. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Sept. 4.
Elva Drive 12266: $7,000, Owner: John Kaiser. Total square footage not listed. Remodel and repair of an existing residence: repair roof, remove a wall of drywall, install pad under condenser, secure condensate line, replace cover on electrical panel, to be a rental. Issued Aug. 31.
Hamilton Avenue 16247: $15,000, Owner: Nicole Stell. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Aug. 31.
Howell Park Avenue 5664: $15,000, Owner: Carl Burnett. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Sept. 4.
Kilkenny Drive 4409: $56,629.20, Owner: Earnest Godfrey. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Aug. 31.
Shadows Lake Drive 3124: $15,000, Owner: Timothy Hoyt. Total square footage: 200. Residential home. Driveway replacement. Issued Sept. 4.
Shelley Street 3855: $15,000, Owner: Dione Smith. Total square footage not listed. Remodel Flooded House. Issued Aug. 31.
Wesson Street 9423: $30,000, Owner: Norman McKee. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair fire damaged residence. Issued Sept. 6.
SMALL CELL UNIT
Convention Street 281: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right-of-way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Convention Street 560: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Florida Street 109: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
France Street 522: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Fuqua Street 2190: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Government Street 270: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Lafayette Street 503: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Lakeland Drive 649: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Laurel Street 540: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Louisiana Avenue 585: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Main Street 370: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Mayflower Street 324: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North 28th Street 1399: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North 3rd Street 409: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North 4th Street 309: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North 5th Street 591: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North 5th Street 739: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North Eugene Street 331: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North River Road 701: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Napoleon Street 754: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North Boulevard 1119: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North Boulevard 1804: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North Boulevard 2401: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
North Street 305: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
South River Road 282: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Saint Joseph Street 542: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.
Saint Louis Street 301: Owner: Walter McCowan. Total square footage not listed. AT&T wireless small cell node located in public right of way. Proposed meter base and fiber connection on proposed utility pole. (26 sites). Issued Aug. 31.