The 2019-20 school year will be a milestone year for Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge as it welcomes a new administrative team, introduces a 1:1 technology initiative for students in grades three through eight, and celebrates its 90th anniversary.
The theme for the school year will be a quote by St. Catherine of Siena: ”Be who God meant you to be and you’ll set the world on fire.”
While Sacred Heart has evolved over the years, the standards established by Pastor Msgr. Dominic Blasco and the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1929 remain intact and will continue with the new administrative team of incoming Principal Cecilia Methvin and Assistant Principal Langley McClay, according to a news release.
Methvin previously served the school as assistant principal for three years and junior high science teacher for 17 years.
McClay is completing coursework toward a Ph.D. in educational leadership and research from LSU. McClay comes to Sacred Heart from Catholic High School, where she taught English for five years. She is married to alumnus Jordan McClay from the Class of 2005.
Two former faculty members, Anne Dardis and Michelle Heine, will return to the staff this year. Also, the staff will add two former students: Maggie Calandro and Andrew Stephens.
As part of the 1:1 technology initiative being introduced this year, students will be using Chromebooks purchased through grant funding and support from our parents through the Home & School Association auction and Sacred Heart Men’s Club. Additional funding was provided by Knights of Columbus 3298. Middle school teacher and technology coordinator Kelly Broussard is working with teachers on integrating the devices into their classrooms, with assistance form Nicole Salassi.
The school anticipates hundreds of graduates will celebrate the school and the important role it has played in their lives during a celebration Mass at 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. A reception and school tours will follow the Mass.
Alumni and friends are encouraged to “like” the school’s Facebook page and join the 90th anniversary group (Sacred Heart of Jesus School 90th Anniversary) to stay informed of anniversary activities.