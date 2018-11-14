Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Oct. 26-Nov. 1.
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
North Flannery Road 3953: $676,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 36,292. Renovations to existing private school Building 100 of 35,138 square footage and addition of 1,154 square footage due to flood damages; for continued educational use. This permit pertains to the addition. Issued Oct. 30.
North Flannery Road 3953: $1,351,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 7,908. Renovation of 7,266 square footage private school Building 300, and addition of 642 square footage to renovate flood damages to Building 300 for continued educational use-with cooking/food preparation/dining area. This permit pertains to the addition. Issued Oct. 30.
Perkins Road 17405: $630,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 6,050. Addition of building for business use as law offices, added to existing office building of 6,325 square footage to total 12,375 square footage. Also 2,722 square footage on second floor attic: open, unoccupied at this time. This addition: 8,772 square footage. Issued Oct. 26.
Sam Rushing Drive 10500: $110,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,312. New addition of 384 square footage canopy structure to existing driveway canopy, and new roof and gutters to existing constructed canopy. 1,264 s.f total. Issued Oct. 30.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Airline Highway 6413: $250,000, Owner: Daniel Cloy. Total square footage: 3,580. New construction to add to existing factory/industrial business site. Issued Oct. 31.
Airline Highway 8274: $700,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,415. New construction for use as a restaurant with exterior pergola. No outside dining. Issued Oct. 30.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Airline Highway 8274: $104,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. New parking lot with 33 parking bays (on lots 18 of Goodwood Homesites) to serve future restaurant use. Issued Oct. 30.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
North Flannery Road 3953: $600,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 7,908. Renovation of private school Building 300, and addition to renovate flood damages to Building 300 for continued educational use-with cooking/food prep./dining area. This permit pertains to the renovation. Issued Oct. 30.
North Flannery Road 3953: $8,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 36,292. Renovations to existing private school Building 100 of 32,404 square footage and addition due to flood damages; for continued educational use. This permit pertains to the Renovation of 2-story classroom building. Issued Oct. 30.
North Sherwood Forest Drive 1634: $38,400, Owner: Bassel Akram. Total square footage: 3,200. Renovation due to fire damage of existing building used as convenience store. Issued Oct. 31.
North Sherwood Forest Drive 1825: $12,000, Owner: Andrew and Dorothy Gibson. Total square footage: 2,950. Renovation and change of occupancy from educational/day care to business of existing building for use as a hair salon. Issued Oct. 26.
South Harrell's Ferry Road 16441: $100,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,571. Renovation of fitness building serving an existing apartment complex. Issued Oct. 30.
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard 2638: $168,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,250. Renovation of first floor to existing building for use as business office. Issued Oct. 31.
Staring Lane 1921: $282,000, Owner: Nichole Michelli. Total square footage: 10,121. Renovation of portion of existing tenant lease space for continued mercantile use. Scope of work includes new floor plan, electrical, new restrooms, new H/VAC system, exterior wall structural modifications for new openings and roof framing modifications. Issued Nov. 1.
DEMOLITION
Packard Street 5018: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family resident. Issued Oct. 31.
South 17th Street 364: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family. Issued Nov. 1.
FENCE
Corsica Avenue 9346: $3,900, Owner: Susan Sassic. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Oct. 31.
Cottonwood Avenue 2442: $2,000, Owner: Jason Friche. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Nov. 1.
Goodwood Crossing Lane 5704: $50,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Masonry fence adjacent lots 1-6 south property lines and adjacent the provided sight lines. Wooden fence adjacent the west property line, conforming with same sight lines. Wooden fence adjacent the north property line. Issued Nov. 1.
POOL
Lane's End 7414: $304,500, Owner: Walter Chambers. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Nov. 1.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Antioch Boulevard 6166: $5,000, Owner: Kevin Cutforth. Total square footage: 320. Detached accessory structure - dirt floor- leaving a 7-inch gap between ground and metal siding. Issued Oct. 29.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
River Road 12093: $21,502, Owner: Pat Anderson. Total square footage: 827. Addition to an existing residence within 1,500 feet of the levee. Issued Nov. 1.
Westdale Drive 4942: $40,000, Owner: Stacey Walock. Total square footage: 240. Garage addition. Issued Oct. 31.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Beauverde Court 12071: $205,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,293. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 30.
Gentle Wind Drive 1106: $194,298, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family residence. Issued Nov. 1.
Gentle Wind Drive 1107: $174,642, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. New single family residence. Issued Nov. 1.
Hidden Lake Court 447: $462,618, Owner: Newt Ogden. Total square footage: 5,931. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 26.
Jura Street 2672: $65,364, Owner: Ann Robertson. Total square footage: 838. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 29.
Long Farm Road 15725: $319,644, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,098. New residence. Issued Oct. 30.
Rockway Drive 8744: $500,000, Owner: Brad Fife. Total square footage: 5,004. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 26.
Rose Park Lane 4812: $351,780, Owner: Alan Brown. Total square footage: 4,510. New single family residence. Issued Nov. 1.
Roux Drive 6411: $185,172, Owner: Bonnie Ferrell. Total square footage: 2,374. Residential construction. Issued Oct. 31.
Roux Drive 6417: $177,294, Owner: Bonnie Ferrell. Total square footage: 2,273. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 31.
Roux Drive 6423: $177,294, Owner: Bonnie Ferrell. Total square footage: 2,273. Residential construction. Issued Oct. 31.
Roux Drive 6428: $185,172, Owner: Bonnie Ferrell. Total square footage: 2,374. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 31.
Roux Drive 6429: $184,938, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,371. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 31.
Roux Drive 6435: $185,172, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,374. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 31.
Roux Drive 6441: $184,938, Owner: Bonnie Ferrell. Total square footage: 2,371. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 31.
Roux Drive 6507: $185,172, Owner: Bonnie Ferrell. Total square footage: 2,374. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 31.
Tall Willow Avenue 8010: $183,300, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,350. New single family residence. Issued Nov. 1.
Tucker Road 22171, ZACHARY: $352,950, Owner: Jason Brown. Total square footage: 4,525. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 26.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Arlingford Avenue 12948: $2,264, Owner: Tanh Vo. Total square footage: 1,975. Cleaning floors and walls, painting two rooms flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 29.
Associate Drive 7345: $63,000, Owner: David Carr. Total square footage: 2,635. Remodeling to repair flood damaged residence. Issued Oct. 30.
Avants Avenue 13307: $3,128, Owner: Sylvia Coulon. Total square footage: 2,102. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 29.
Elmbridge Avenue 14325: $43,196.34, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 29.
Esplanade Avenue 6514: $800,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,450. Addition/remodel. Issued Oct. 29.
Greenlea Drive 8170: $10,693, Owner: Arverna Rawls. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Nov. 1.
Havenwood Drive 1544: $47,595.48, Owner: Jon Branton. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 26.
Lanier Drive 4348: $18,351.89, Owner: Shelisa Cager. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 30.
Linden Street 5190: $13,000, Owner: Kentrell Plain. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 26.
Mohican 4315: $13,547.01, Owner: Terry Coleman. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 29.
Nancy Drive 337: $50,000, Owner: Chang Huai Ceng. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 30.
Nottingham Street 7098: $9,800, Owner: Barbara Ware. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair/replace sheetrock, repair sheathing, columns to existing residence. Issued Oct. 29.
Pin Oak Street 2360: $25,085, Owner: Brandon Powe. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 31.
Platt Drive 3733: $41,361, Owner: Robert Ponds. Total square footage: 1. Remodel of flood damaged home. Restore La. Issued Oct. 31.
Potwin Drive 1773: Owner: Donald Loehr. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair existing residence - remove dormers, repair roof, replace paneling and drywall. Issued Oct. 30.
Ridgewood Drive 9345: $30,000, Owner: Rosa Najera. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling flooded home. Issued Oct. 31.
W Tams Drive 10022: $36,973.97, Owner: Randal Spain. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 30.
Woodhue Drive 1419: $7,500, Owner: William Brigman. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair residence - replace drywall. Issued Oct. 29.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Airline Highway 10530: $2,800, Owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Install billboard 6-foot by 12-foot — 16-foot high. Issued Nov. 1.
O'Neal Lane 3655: $30,000, Owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Billboard 36-foot high, total sign area 10'9 by 23'. Issued Oct. 29.