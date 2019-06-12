The Project ARK: Animals Reaching Kids program for East Baton Rouge Parish students in first through fifth grades will be presented free through the 2019-20 school year through an Entergy sponsorship of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.
Project ARK focuses on STEM education. The program offers off-site services to schools with hands-on encounters with education animal ambassadors and interactive programming that complements the existing science curriculum. Options of themes include: Web of Life, Native Neighbors or Creatures Have Class. The program takes place in November, December, January and February, according to a news release.