The ACT College and Career Readiness Campaign has chosen Central High School instructional data specialist Brittni Carroll as its 2019 ACT K-12 Champion for Louisiana in recognition of her work to enhance student performance on the ACT.
The national awards program recognizes high school seniors, K-12 professionals, postsecondary professionals and workforce professionals working to advance college and career readiness for all. Winners were selected from all 50 states.
Carroll analyzes the test scores of students at Central High School to determine where improvements need to be made and collaborates with teachers on developing strategies for making those improvements happen.
The state’s most recent accountability report shows Central High School achieved an ACT index of 82. This year, with broader implementation of ACT WorkKeys, Central High is expecting a marked increase on the ACT index.
“Improvements like that don’t happen by mistake,” Superintendent Jason Fountain said in a news release.
“Our system has dedicated skilled professionals and resources to help our students improve their readiness for college and career. Brittni’s job requires a true love for student learning and a knack for crunching numbers. Not everyone has that unique combination of skill and passion, but Brittni does, and it’s reflected in the work she’s doing and the results our students are having.”
Carroll is in her second year as the high school’s instructional data specialist. Before taking the job, she worked as a sixth-grade math teacher. Carroll holds a bachelor’s degree in science for early education from LSU and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
“I have always loved teaching, but I also have always enjoyed the idea of taking on a greater leadership role in how teaching can be more effective overall. My job at Central High allows me to do that. It allows me to see things from a different perspective, yet be involved with the day-to-day instructional process,” Carroll said.