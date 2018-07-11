Four Runnels High School seniors are continuing their musical studies at the college level thanks to music scholarships.
Violist Harrison Bonaventure, trombonist Sam Day, harpist Jordyn Miller and cellist Sean Parker were recognized during the school’s commencement ceremony May 19 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre.
Bonaventure, the son of Shelley Martin and Todd Bonaventure, received a scholarship to Birmingham Southern College, where he will play viola. He was a member of the All-Parish Honor Orchestra this year.
Day, the son of Melissa and Michael Day, received a scholarship to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he will play trombone for the Pride of Acadiana Marching Band. He performed in the school’s music program this spring. Recently, the Louisiana Music Educators Association honored Sam with an Academic All-State Award.
Miller, the daughter of Tammy and Kevin Miller, received a scholarship to Birmingham Southern College, where she will study the harp and perform in the school music program. She is a champion swimmer and also was recruited to Birmingham Southern’s swim team.
Parker, the son of Robert Parker and Wendy Holden-Parker, will represent the Emory Scholars Program as a cellist in the Emory University Symphony Orchestra. Emory also has awarded Parker with its Robert W. Woodruff Music Scholarship for cello. He performed at Carnegie Hall with the Honors Performance Series as an eighth-grader and a member of the All-State and All-Parish Orchestras during his four years of high school. Parker also is a recipient of the Louisiana Music Educators Association Academic All-State Award.