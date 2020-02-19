Learn about history, importance of community gardens at Herb Society talk
Mitchell Provensal, of the Walls Project, will talk about the Positive Energy of Community Gardens: One Garden at a Time at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge.
The talk is sponsored by the Herb Society of America - Baton Rouge Unit.
He will discuss the history of community gardens and the positive effect they have on neighborhoods, the skills they teach, and their long-lasting benefits, and about the community gardens that are now taking shape in Baton Rouge, including an urban farm.
The Herb Society meetings are free for members; visitors and guests are asked to pay $5.
Herb Day planned for Feb. 29
Herb Day is for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the LSU Agricultural Center Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
Herb Day is free and offers thousands of healthy herb plants for sale, plus music, food, classes and children's activities.
Alcohol Free for 40 challenge
Eat Fit BR is making plans for its fifth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge, which will run from Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, through Easter Sunday, April 12.
For $25, participants can be tested before and after the challenge to measure changes in body composition, hydration status and blood pressure. In all, the testing has a $400 value.
In Baton Rouge, testing will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Ochsner Medical Complex — The Grove, 10310 The Grove Blvd. To register for testing, visit EventBrite.com. The post-challenge testing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 8.
Those embarking on this wellness journey are encouraged to share their progress and connect with others via the #AlcoholFreeFor40 hashtag and Facebook.
Zoo photo contest
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and The Advocate are co-hosting the annual Zoo Photo Contest again this year.
Submissions are being accepted through March 1. Participants are encouraged to submit photos at the zoo in a variety of categories. Judges will evaluate entries primarily based on general interest, photographic proficiency and reproductive quality.
A panel of jurors, chosen from the professional community, will judge the entries and the winning entries will be displayed at Zippity Zoo Fest on March 28-29 at the zoo and will receive a suite of prizes.
A full listing of details and link to submit photos can be found at: http://www.brzoo.org/events/special/annual-photo-contest-2020/.