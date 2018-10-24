The Greater Baton Rouge chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has announced the honorees for its 2018 National Philanthropy Day Awards, an event celebrating both individuals and corporations striving to make an impact in the Baton Rouge area.
The National Philanthropy Day Awards ceremony will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. Tickets are $75 at afpbatonrouge.afpnet.org.
According to a news release, the 2018 AFP award recipients are:
- Outstanding Leadership in Corporate Philanthropy: Rubicon
- Outstanding Philanthropist: John Turner and Jerry Fischer
- Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Diane and Johnny Tate
- Outstanding Professional Fundraiser: Danielle Mack
- Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation: Charles Lamar Family Foundation
- Outstanding Philanthropic Service Organization: Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance
- Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: St. Joseph’s Academy
- The Spirit of Giving Award: Susan and Richard Lipsey
- The Legacy Award: Dr. Rick Rauch
- Board of Directors Award: Founders of the Knock Knock Museum: Kelli Stevens, Cricket Gordon, Kelli Harton, Asa Bowlin, Staci Duhé and Cate Heroman.