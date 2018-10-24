Winners of 2017 National Philanthropy Day Awards from the Greater Baton Rouge chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals are, from left, George Bell, Beth Veazey, Rory McCracken, Dr. Karen Overstreet, Chelsey LaBorde Blankenship, Donna Saurage, Richard Zuschlag, and Marty and John Engquist. This year's winners will be honored Nov. 6.