Our Lady of Mercy Church holds Blessing of the Pets Advocate staff report Oct 17, 2018 - 2:30 pm The Rev. Richard Grant blesses and Ainsley Brignac's bunny Beignet on Oct. 7 at the Blessing of the Pets at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge. PROVIDED PHOTO Adele and Audrey Dalmau bring their dog Archie to the Blessing of the Pets at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge. PROVIDED PHOTO The Rev. Richard Grant with Amelia Gallagher and her dog Maggie at the Blessing of the Pets at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge. PROVIDED PHOTO Lucy Claire and Ainsley Brignac with their bunny Beignet at the Blessing of the Pets at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge. PROVIDED PHOTO Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge was the host of a Blessing of the Pets on Oct. 7, in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi which was Oct. 4.