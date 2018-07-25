At their fourth day at Baton Rouge Music Studios’ Audio Engineering Camp, instructor Jon Scholl’s students had a solid head start on learning how to record their own sound.
All of the students started with a basic audio recording kit, Scholl said, that came with a microphone and software, which camp participant Sam Short, 14, said took a bit of effort to install and set up, initially.
While it’s Short’s first time at this particular camp, he takes music lessons at the school once a week. He already plays guitar, mandolin and ukulele, he said, and the recording camp is something he’d recommend to anyone interested in music.
“Everyone should know a little bit (about recording sound). It helps your understanding of how everything fits together,” Short said.
The recording component of the camp — learning to capture a song digitally and using the software to create their own unique sound — was just one part of the larger camp, Scholl said.
They also observed Scholl as he wired a band setup — including microphones for lead and bass guitar, cello, drums, trumpet and vocalists — for another camp, Young Band Nation, running simultaneously to their own.
Young Band Nation takes young musicians who have been practicing their instruments in either private or group lessons and teaches them to play together, said Mason Fry, a former Young Band Nation member turned teacher.
Fry stepped in for a couple of days during the camp to help campers polish their sound for the Friday concert they played for friends and parents.
That’s where Scholl’s campers folded back into the mix.
Both of the weeklong programs worked together to amplify each other, both metaphorically and literally.
Caitlyn McMorris, 15, has participated in both Young Band Nation and Audio Engineering camps, she said. McMorris has taken piano and guitar lessons at Baton Rouge Music Studios for the past five years, she said, and while the camps may seem very different, they’re teaching the same basic skills.
She learned to communicate with other band members, “especially when you make a mistake on stage. You learn how to get everything back together when it starts to fall apart.”
The Friday concert wasn’t without its hiccups, but that’s all a part of doing a live show, and it’s one of the things the students were there to learn, Fry said.
They were barely noticeable to the audience, thanks to the lessons students learned about responding to each other and what was happening on stage, Fry said.
Most importantly, they were having fun, and that’s the mission that has driven Doug Gay, founder of the studio, since he began teaching music lessons.
“The culture filters down from the top,” said Gay, who led The Dunham School band until 2009, when he left the school to devote himself full time to his studio and music academy. “You should never make a kid feel terrible. Music should be fun.”
Though many of the students at the camp have a good deal of musical expertise already, Fry said, those without any musical experience can get up to speed fairly quickly.
“For me, I didn’t play anything at the beginning. … My friend said, ‘Hey, man, you should try it.’ I was actually going to go in there and just play harmonica or something. He said, ‘No, man, just try guitar.’ So he gave me his guitar and I started doing acoustic lessons with a group.”
The group lesson is where Fry learned the basics of chords. “And right after that, I went into the Young Band Nation program, right, and they did a little test on us, in the group, of just, like, how many chords you know.”
A few years later, not only has he played in several bands — most recently, Toast — he’s teaching the lessons he learned to up-and-coming students.
“It opened up a lot to me,” Fry said. “I’ve always listened to music, always been around music, but being in that environment kind of opened me up to the whole music community. So that’s when I was starting to kind of make friends because of music.”
For a kid who was on the quiet side, Fry said, it made a huge difference in how he approached life, not just music.
The Baton Rouge Music Studios is in the process of rebranding itself to reflect an ongoing working relationship with The Real School of Music in Boston, Gay said, which the school will celebrate with a brand launch party Aug. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on any of the school’s programs, visit the website at https://www.brmusicstudios.com.