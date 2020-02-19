Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Feb. 6-13:
70802
Building fire
1300 block of Lakeridge Drive. Property loss: $15,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 11.
Fire, other
600 block of North 9th Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $200. Failure of equipment or heat source. Feb. 8.
Hazardous condition, other
15400 block of Interstate 10 west. Feb. 12.
Outside equipment fire
1500 block of Fig Street. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 11.
70808
Passenger vehicle fire
5500 block of Burbank Drive. Property loss: $4,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 8.