Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge from Feb. 6-13:

70802

Building fire

1300 block of Lakeridge Drive. Property loss: $15,000. Contents loss: $2,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 11.

Fire, other

600 block of North 9th Street. Property loss: $1,000. Contents loss: $200. Failure of equipment or heat source. Feb. 8.

Hazardous condition, other

15400 block of Interstate 10 west. Feb. 12.

Outside equipment fire

1500 block of Fig Street. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 11.

70808

Passenger vehicle fire

5500 block of Burbank Drive. Property loss: $4,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Cause undetermined after investigation. Feb. 8.

