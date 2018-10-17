Sherrard Crespo, a licensed master social worker, will facilitate a Survivors of Suicide group for people who have lost a loved one to suicide from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Nov. 1, at the Grief Recovery Center of Baton Rouge, 7939 Jamestown Ave., Suite 101.
To schedule an intake appointment, call Crespo at (504) 708-2937.
The group is sponsored by VIA LINK Inc. and the Grief Recovery Center of Baton Rouge. VIA LINK Inc. is a nonprofit providing statewide crisis intervention/suicide prevention through phone, text and chat services and is part of the National Suicide Prevention LIFELINE network. Additionally, VIA LINK is the 2-1-1 provider for the Greater New Orleans area and also provides specialty care navigation services.