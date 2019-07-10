A story map for a bike tour of downtown Baton Rouge won the top score for sophomores Justin Goudeau and Tre’vion Washington of Cristo Rey Franciscan High School in the high school division of a competition making use of their knowledge of geographic information systems.
The top score in the middle school division went to eighth-grader Kaleb Jackson of Park Forest Middle School in Baton Rouge, who created a story map of the New Orleans Saints' 2009 championship season.
The national online competition was sponsored by ESRI, creator of the ArcGIS Online story map application, in cooperation with the LSU Ag Center, 4-H Youth Development and the Global Geospatial Institute.
Among the other participating schools were Dutchtown High School in Geismar and St. Jude Catholic School, University View Academy and Southeast Middle School in Baton Rouge.
The top five high school students and top five middle school students received a cash prize from the state team and are now recognized as Junior Geo Mentors to their peers.
For the bike tour project, Washington used the geographic analysis and geocoding skills he learned during a GIS course. Goudeau's cartographic analysis added music videos, YouTube videos from Front Yard Bikes, location images and symbology representing attractions along the route.
The bike tour and Saints projects now advance to ESRI's nationwide competition.
To learn more about GIS and how it can be applied in schools, contact Stephanie Shaffett at adminassistant@gginstitute.org or call the Global Geospatial Institute at (225) 939-1091.