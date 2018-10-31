The Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has awarded its 2018 George Washington Carver Distinguished Service Award to Dawn Mellion-Patin, vice chancellor for extension and outreach for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
Patin has dedicated her career to educating and improving the lives of small farmers, a news release said. In 2005, she developed the Southern University AgCenter's Small Farmer Agricultural Leadership Training Institute, an intensive leadership development program that guides small, minority, socially disadvantaged and limited-resource farmers through the process of becoming competitive agricultural entrepreneurs.
Her work in the field of agriculture also has provided her with the opportunity to serve as a panel manager for the U.S. Department of Agriculture; chairwoman of the Southern Region – Agricultural and Natural Resources Program Leaders Committee; grant committee member for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture; 1890 representative on the National Extension Disaster Education Network Executive Committee; and historian for the National Society of Minorities in Agricultural, Natural Resources and Related Sciences.
She has received the Southern AgCenter's Outstanding Specialist Award, Tuskegee University's Distinguished Service Award, the Association of Extension Administrators Excellence in Extension Award and USDA NIFA Cooperative Extension System Outstanding Leadership Award.
Patin earned a bachelor's degree in plant and soil sciences and a master's degree in educational agriculture, both from Southern University, and a doctoral degree in agricultural and life sciences education from Iowa State University.
The George Washington Carver Distinguished Service Award was established in 2005. The award honors distinguished College of Agriculture and Life Sciences alumni who have demonstrated outstanding achievement or leadership by making significant, influential or innovative contributions to society, the release said.