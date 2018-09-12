Constitution Day events organized by A Civic People of the United States are planned at local libraries during the week of Sept. 17. The schedule is:
- Sept. 17, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Carver Library, 720 Terrace Ave.
- Sept. 18, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Scotlandville Library, 7373 Scenic Highway
- Sept. 19, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
- Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
- Sept. 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales
- Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
A Civic People of the United States focuses on the preamble to the Constitution as providing a framework for development of individual happiness with civic integrity, a news release said.