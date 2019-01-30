The Louisiana Industrial Hemp Alliance held its inaugural meeting Jan. 14 at the Southern University Land-Grant Campus in Baton Rouge.
"Industrial hemp has been around for millennia," said Arthur Walker, chairman of the alliance. "It is a grain in the family of Cannabis Sativa L. The difference between it and other versions of the cannabis plant is in the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels. It has a level of .3 percent and below. Marijuana, its cousin, has THC levels of .5 and above."
THC is the plant's psychotropic component, which can produce a "high," so it is virtually impossible to get a high from the industrial hemp plant, according to a news release.
However, hemp was still classified as a Schedule I drug, along with marijuana, by Richard Nixon's administration in the '70s, making it illegal to be grown in the United States, although the import of raw materials to manufacture products such as clothes, soap, fiberboard and insulation was legal.
The 2018 Farm Bill officially removed industrial hemp from the Schedule I classification. Industrial hemp is now classified as a commercial commodity like corn, sugar cane and rice, the release said.
"Now, farmers can get crop insurance and receive financing opportunities from the federal government to start growing industrial hemp," Walker said. "The whole commodity designation and moving industrial hemp from the Department of Justice, where it was a Schedule I drug, to the control of the Department of Agriculture is a game-changer."
As of the end of December, 40 states had passed legislation that allowed their farmers and business owners to get involved with Industrial Hemp. Louisiana is among the last 10 states to have no legislation for the commodity.
If legislation is passed, the Southern University Land-Grant Campus plans to assist small farmers in the propagation of the crop, the release said.
For information about the Louisiana Industrial Hemp Alliance, email Arthur Walker at artw@communicationsone.com.