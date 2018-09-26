Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Sept. 14-20:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Airline Highway 10560: $100,000, Owner: Dr. Tommy Middleton. Total square footage: 1,650. Addition of conference room and restrooms added at location of former/demolished back porch to existing 3,550 square foot business office building to create new business building of 5,100 square foot site work included for additional parking spaces. Issued Sept. 17.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Perkins Road 7673: $171,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,910. Complete interior to create suite B-3 in existing building B shell, for optometry retail clinic. Issued Sept. 17.
Perkins Road 7673: $192,000, Owner: Boyer Derise. Total square footage: 1,490. Complete interior to create suite space A-2, suite 2 in building A for mercantile sales of pre-packaged food products. Not including for food preparation. Issued Sept. 17.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4469: $500,000, Owner: Amy Comeaux. Total square footage: 2,970. New construction for business office use. One building among an intended eight on site. Issued Sept. 17.
Marquette Avenue 257: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 15,870. New construction of a 630 square foot concessions and restrooms building to replace an existing one at school football field. Issued Sept. 19.
Marquette Avenue 257: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,854. Installation of new pre-fab grandstand bleachers with new construction of press box to replace existing at school football field. Issued Sept. 19.
Marquette Avenue 257: $4,500,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 15,870. New construction of 15,243 square foot two-story gymnasium with bleachers, snack bar and locker rooms for school; includes site improvements, covered walkways, and parking. New gym replaces two buildings totaling 3,425 square feet. Issued Sept. 19.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Ivanhoe Street 3202: $125,000, Owner: Benjamin Allen. Total square footage: 2,800. Renovation of existing fourplex apartment building for continued R-2 use. Issued Sept. 18.
DEMOLITION
Cherryl Drive 6030: Owner: Jeannette Patterson. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Sept. 19.
Hill Drive 8820: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of single family residential. Issued Sept. 14.
Millerville Road 2825: Owner: Palmer Johnston. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family resident. Issued Sept. 17.
North Foster Drive 3752: Owner: Sandy Fisher. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family residential. Issued Sept. 19.
Summit Ridge Drive 324: Owner: Sandy Fisher. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family residential. Issued Sept. 19.
Van Buren Street 268: Owner: Fannie Margaret Matthews Lemon. Total square footage not listed. Demolish single family residence. Issued Sept. 14.
FENCE
Hoo Shoo Too Road 19571: $1,500, Owner: Chris Huffine. Total square footage not listed. Fence. Issued Sept. 17.
Lane's End 7403: $2,400, Owner: Kayla Swinney. Total square footage not listed. 5-foot stucco fence. Issued Sept. 18.
North Carrollton Avenue 825: $2,800, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. 5 foot wrought iron gate. Issued Sept. 20.
North Oak Hills Parkway 12729: $6,500, Owner: Mattie Coxe. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Sept. 17.
POOL
Board Drive 7805: $30,000, Owner: Scotty & Alison Campbell. Total square footage not listed. Fiberglass pool. Issued Sept. 19.
Death Valley Court 1918: Owner: Kubelka Residence. Total square footage not listed. Gunite Pool. Issued Sept. 20.
Doc Bar Avenue 17647: $37,650, Owner: Josh Norman. Total square footage: 790. Swimming pool. Issued Sept. 19.
Oakley Trace Drive 10532: Owner: English Residence. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Sept. 20.
Sugar Cane Lane 1714: $70,000, Owner: Erik Piazza. Total square footage not listed. Gunite swimming pool. Issued Sept. 19.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Government Street 7016: $150,000, Owner: Adam Morgan. Total square footage: 904. Addition of master bedroom, bathroom and family room to existing residence. Issued Sept. 17.
Laurie Lynn Drive 625: $55,000, Owner: Debra Odkins and Dablvin Fisher. Total square footage: 1,347. Addition and remodel of existing kitchen. Issued Sept. 18.
Liberty Road 22098, ZACHARY: $108,000, Owner: Darryl Monk. Total square footage: 1,225. Mother-in-law suite addition to current home for a displaced family member from the flood. Plan drawn up by the home owner's brother. Issued Sept. 14.
Longwood Drive 1574: $300,000, Owner: Eric Rowley. Total square footage: 745. Outdoor living addition and renovations to first and second floor existing structure. Renovations to stairwell, kitchen living, second bedrooms and bathrooms and laundry rooms. Issued Sept. 19.
RESIDENTIAL: DRIVEWAY
Warwick Avenue 12516: Owner: Tan N. Vu. Total square footage not listed. Driveway permit. Issued Sept. 19.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Blue Rose Drive 6420: $203,892, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,614. New single family dwelling. Issued Sept. 20.
Gentle Wind Drive 857: $183,300, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 1,799. New single family dwelling. Issued Sept. 20.
Gentle Wind Drive 1249: $174,330, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 1,613. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 20.
Hoo Shoo Too Road 21710: $381,030, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,885. New single family dwelling. Issued Sept. 19.
Lasalle Avenue 6935: $441,402, Owner: Don and Paula Elliott. Total square footage: 5,659. New two-story, single family residence to replace an existing older home and accessory structure which will be demolished. Issued Sept. 14.
Lexington Lakes Avenue 3039: $700,000, Owner: Subramaniam Sathivel. Total square footage: 7,889. New single family 2-story residence. Issued Sept. 19.
Pride-Baywood Road 17987, Pride: $194,688, Owner: Frank McGraw. Total square footage: 2,496. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 20.
Silver Oak Drive 6643: $196,872, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,524. New single family dwelling. Issued Sept. 19.
Sugar Cane Lane 1811: $220,350, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,825. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 20.
Tall Willow Avenue 8002: $194,298, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,491. New residence. Issued Sept. 18.
Trottoir Street 5031: $480,000, Owner: Gayle Carmouche. Total square footage: 3,433. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 14.
Woodland Cove Drive 18269: $398,112, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,104. New single family residence. Issued Sept. 18.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Atlanta Avenue 5848: $2,209.84, Owner: Ruby Gordon. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 19.
Avalon Avenue 14657: $57,074.96, Owner: Bruce and Sue Kaffenberger. Total square footage not listed. Restore La. Issued Sept. 17.
Bayridge Drive 5433: $13,260, Owner: John Strauss. Total square footage not listed. Renovation of 510 square foot master suite, taking in another bedroom, enclosing part of rear porch and addition of 10 square feet. Issued Sept. 20.
El Scott Avenue 9434: Owner: Avery Anderson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood-damaged duplex. Issued Sept. 18.
El Scott Avenue 9436: $28,000, Owner: Avery Anderson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair flood/fire damaged duplex. Issued Sept. 18.
El Scott Avenue 10038: $40,000, Owner: Lavergne Smith. Total square footage not listed. Flooded duplex. Issued Sept. 19.
El Scott Avenue 10040: $40,000, Owner: Lavergne Smith. Total square footage not listed. Flooded duplex. Issued Sept. 19.
El Scott Avenue 10048: $40,000, Owner: Lavergne Smith. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage duplex. Issued Sept. 19.
El Scott Avenue 10050: $40,000, Owner: Lavergne Smith. Total square footage not listed. 2016 flood damaged Duplex. Issued Sept. 19.
Elm Drive 3776: $26,534.74, Owner: Clytie Beatrice Smith. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 20.
Everglades Avenue 9824: $23,356.42, Owner: Sylvia Wilson. Total square footage not listed. Issued Sept. 17.
Geraldine Drive 15533: $7,846, Owner: Nhan Tran. Total square footage: 1. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 17.
Greenwell Springs Road 11615: $4,074.93, Owner: Gloria Phillips. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 18.
Lorraine Street 4231: $22,120, Owner: Reginald Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Remodel flooded house. Issued Sept. 20.
Maison Orleans Court 15808: $10,000, Owner: Thanh Lam. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued Sept. 19.
Mollylea Drive 12199: $10,407.58, Owner: James Friloux. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 14.
North Seventh Street 704: $25,000, Owner: Shelly D. Dick. Total square footage not listed. Finishing two old permits closed due to inactivity. Originally permitted as a duplex to be a single family residence. Adding additional receptacles and lights, moving washer/dryer connection on first floor, adding a new closet in bedroom, new cased opening, removing a side door, new wall upstairs for new bath. Issued Sept. 19.
North Eighth Street 840: $70,000, Owner: Collin Richie. Total square footage: 1. Renovation/remodel of existing residence. Enlarging laundry room, bathrooms, creating closet area and remodeling bathrooms. All renovations to be done within existifootprintint, no additions. Issued Sept. 18.
Norwich Drive 4447: $40,000, Owner: Charles Elliott Grand. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued Sept. 18.
Pettit Road 6970, Baker: $12,281.97, Owner: Audrey R. Bryant. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 18.
Platt Drive 3538: $68,836, Owner: Leatha Mcferrin. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 19.
Poinsettia Drive 7039: $22,306.76, Owner: Evoria Holmes. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 19.
Ridgemont Drive 3486: $7,562.69, Owner: Rose Griffin. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 18.
Sedona Pines Drive 754: $35,782.66, Owner: James Brossett. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 19.
Sunnyhill Avenue 14425: $26,821.65, Owner: Jessie Samuels. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Sept. 14.
West England Avenue 12063: $27,992.83, Owner: Eric Garon. Total square footage not listed. Tree damage to home. Issued Sept. 17.
West Woodgate Court 335: $82,000, Owner: Tom and Susan Newman. Total square footage not listed. Renovation of master bedroom and bathroom. Issued Sept. 20.
Westdale Drive 4654: $60,000, Owner: Ben and Helen Johnson. Total square footage not listed. Sunroom addition of 222 square feet. Issued Sept. 19.
Yosemite Drive North 3814: $28,624.73, Owner: James Anderson. Total square footage not listed. Remodel flooded house. Restore La. Issued Sept. 20.
SIGN: POLITICAL
Millstone 6545: Owner: Michael Gaudet. Total square footage not listed. East Baton Rouge School Board, District 7. Issued Sept. 17.