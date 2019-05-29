Art Unleashed rescheduled
BREC has rescheduled its weather-delayed Art Unleashed event for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 2 at City-Brooks Community Park.
Family dogs will be special guests during this Art in the Park event, which will also feature live music, art, food, beer and crafts of all kinds for adults, kids and dogs.
BREC Art’s return to Art in the Park will raise awareness for local dog shelters and adoption agencies as well as an appreciation for local art and BREC’s community parks, according to a news release. The event will be located in BREC’s City Park under the oaks and in the Cane’s dog park. There might even be a doggie costume contest so, save the new date for June 2.
For information, contact Malena Jezek at (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org.
Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz
“Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz,” the LSU School of Music’s annual summer jazz series, will return in June featuring four uniquely styled performances with the LSU School of Music jazz faculty and prominent guest artists.
All evenings will feature the Hot Summer Nights Quintet, consisting of Brian Shaw on trumpet, Doug Stone on saxophone, Willis Delony on piano, Bill Grimes on bass and Troy Davis on drums. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in the LSU School of Music’s Recital Hall, at the corner of Dalrymple Drive and Infirmary Road.
The schedule is:
June 6: guitarist John Bishop
June 7: trombonist Aric Schneller, director of jazz studies at Sam Houston State University
June 20: vocalist Nicole Zuraitis, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter acclaimed for her versatile work across the classical, pop and jazz genres
June 21: clarinetist Gregory Agid, a Texas native known for breaking ground on clarinet in modern New Orleans jazz
For tickets, call (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda/events.
Capitol City Golf raising money for youth golf
The in-school youth golf program of First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish will be the beneficiary of a Capitol City Golf Association Inc. fundraising golf tournament June 7-9 at Santa Maria Golf Course, 18460 Santa Maria Parkway, Baton Rouge.
The national school program establishes golfing curriculum and programs in public elementary schools. These activities provide golfing experience to hundreds of kids who otherwise would likely never get the opportunity to be exposed to golf and its core values, according to a news release.
CCGA used the proceeds from its 2018 tournament to establish a school golfing program at Capitol Elementary School in Baton Rouge.
This years’ featured guest player at the tournament will be Southern University head football coach Dawson Odum. The tournament directors are expecting up to 100 players from Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas.
Details and registration forms for the tournament can be obtained from the clubhouses of LSU or any BREC golf courses, or at the CCGA website in the "member clubs" section of www.saag-inc.com.