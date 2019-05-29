The architecture of the Pelican State Credit Union corporate campus on O'Neal Lane in Baton Rouge is being planned to enhance the health of the people who work there, through measures such as air circulation, window placement and staircase design.
The credit union is working with Labarre Associates to make the building the first in Louisiana to be registered for compliance with the WELL Building Standard, a performance-based system for measuring, certifying and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health and well-being through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind, according to a news release.
The 55,000-square-foot building is scheduled to be completed in 2020.