Edgar Cage, the 2018 Wade Mackie Peacekeeper Award recipient, has held many jobs and positions, but he has only one life and one calling that has led him to serve his country, his community and his church with equal passion and commitment.
As a part of Together Baton Rouge, he has been instrumental in public transportation reform, battling food deserts, and criminal justice reform.
Cage’s life and work took him outside of Louisiana and the United States, but now he has come full circle. He grew up at 17th and South Boulevard and remarks that it is only a 10-minute walk from TBR offices on Government Street.
He grew up in a segregated area of the city and attended school in the African American system before graduating from Southern Lab and Southern University. He attributes his progress to the strong work ethic and beliefs laid down by his parents. “The way I was raised was based on the fact that my parents instilled in us that you have to earn what you get; you have to work for you get,” Cage said. “It’s not going to come easy, but no one is better than you and you are not better than anyone else – people are people.”
Cage came from a family of chefs and cooks and he cooked his way through college. After college, he joined the Army and served as a recruiter before being stationed in Germany for several years in Army Administration. “71 Bravo – I was trained to be a clerk typist,” Cage said. “Our motto was ‘We don’t retreat, we backspace.’”
After returning from Germany, he worked for Blue Cross insurance in both Louisiana and California.
He returned to Baton Rouge after he retired, but his commitment and motivation as lifelong Episcopalian never faltered. His brother was the priest at St. Michael’s in Scotlandville and before Cage moved back, he was already being recruited to serve as a liaison between St. Michael’s and a still developing alliance that later became Together Baton Rouge.
Cage played leading role in several TBR initiatives including the following:
• Food Access Policy Commission: Cage was a major part of the food access campaign to eliminate food deserts in the city, serving on the East Baton Rouge Food Access Commission and the Scotlandville Mobile Food Pantry. TBR proposed the Fresh Food Financing program that would use local money to leverage federal and private dollars to bring grocery stores to low-income areas lacking food options.
• CATS Rescue: Cage was instrumental in TBR efforts to secure a dedicated property tax for the Capital Area Transit System.
• Scaling down ITEP: A campaign started in 2016 sought reductions in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program that provides lucrative tax incentives to manufacturers. A Together Baton Rouge report argued the ITEP had deprived local governments of $13.7 billion from 2006 to 2016 but failed to create the promised local jobs. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order scaling back the incentive and overhauling the program.
• Promotion of peace and justice following police shooting: Cage and other TBR leaders held a press conference July 7, 2016 to address the police shooting of Alton Sterling. TBR sought and secured broader federal role in the investigation.
Cage is on the Living Your Faith Committee at St. Patrick’s in Zachary and he said his level of involvement is so high in his church and community because of the concept behind the committee. “I am living my faith through Together Baton Rouge,” he said. “Because God has called me to do this work because there’s so much inequity; so much injustice that I feel that we, as human beings, are God’s feet, God’s mouth, God’s eyes, and God’s ears.”
The honored was announced in the fall of last year, but the presentation was made Tuesday, March 12 when Together Baton Rouge convened its Delegates Assembly.
The honor was no shock but celebrated in his church home. “I am not all that surprised Edgar has been selected to receive this award,” said Father Ashley Freeman, pastor of St. Patrick’s. Edgar is a faithful follower of Christ who takes seriously, Jesus' call to love our neighbor. His work with Together Baton Rouge has positively impacted the lives of many of the citizens in the BR area. However, his work does not stop there. Edgar is an active member of St. Patrick's and diligently engages in the life of the church.”
Freeman said Cage displays a willingness to serve others that can easily been seen. “Whether it be at communion as cup bearer, leading a lay ministry, church leadership on the vestry, or working with TBR, Edgar's work is a wonderful example of faith in action; and certainly, worthy of this award,” Freeman said.
Bienville House Center for Peace and Justice started presenting the Mackie Award in 1987. The group wanted to recognize Baton Rouge residents who have helped to foster peace with justice. The award was named for the late Wade Mackie, an outspoken opponent of racial segregation in Baton Rouge in the late 1950's.
Wade moved to Baton Rouge in 1957 as the local representative of the American Friends Service Committee, an organization working internationally to remove the causes of injustice and war and improve race relations.
Wade set up a storefront office on Government Street, located, symbolically, close to what was then the borderline between white and black neighborhoods. Blacks and whites met there at his invitation, even though local law officers strongly disapproved, to get to know each other better and plan for improved race relations. Along with others, Wade helped to integrate Baton Rouge public schools and to break down racial barriers throughout the community.
Brian Marks, Bienville House president, said his group sought to honor Cage, on behalf of Together Baton Rouge, because of his involvement in several efforts and initiatives around the city. “He is a major part of the food access campaign to eliminate food deserts in the city, serving on the East Baton Rouge Food Access Commission and the Scotlandville Mobile Food Pantry. Earlier, he helped lead the tax initiative for the Baton Rouge bus system and he remains a highly active member at TBR meetings, the Legislature and Metro Council, public fora, and media interviews,” Marks said. “We believe the work of Mr. Cage exemplifies the activism needed on the justice issues Bienville House advocates for internationally, right here in our home city.”
Cage said the strength of the group is that it is an organization of organizations. “We are built on developing relationships between and among people,” he said. “We bring people from different backgrounds together who would probably not have a chance to sit down and talk to each other. We found that we have more in common than we have differences.”
The various institutions and faith-based organization all have missions and goals. Cage said Together Baton Rouge works to stay in line with those same missions and goals. “Issues come and go, but relationships last forever,” he said. “We build trust and then its easy to work together.”
Cage joined St. Patrick’s about five years ago and it became a part of his busy retirement. “We are not just put here just to be here; we are put here for an intensive purpose and in our baptismal vows in the Episcopal Church, we talk about how everyone should have dignity and justice,” he said. “I am a firm believer that what we say that inside the church we should believe it and live it outside the church.”
“That’s what I have a chance to do in Together Baton Rouge, to be a part of a movement of life-minded people who don’t just idly stay by and see injustice and ignore it,” Cage said.
Together Baton Rouge has a chance to change the balance of power, but to do that Cage said it needs to organize both people and money. “We are a dues-paying organization that way we can remain independent and non-partisan,” he said. “We do our work around the issues that our members want to work on.”
Cage said he believes that the group’s member organizations are vested in the issues they promote and that fuels success. “We create research action teams around each issue that we work on, he said. “There’s no top-down, it comes from people in our organizations that see a concern and are willing to work on it.”