Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge has hired Doris Brown as financial administrator.
Brown has more than 25 years of experience in accounting, most of which was obtained while working in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, where she was over the system’s budgetary process and managed an annual budget of $80 million, according to a news release.
Brown retired from her position as a budget analyst/coordinator for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board in 2016 after a 21-year career in public service.
As well as being a perfect fit as a financial administrator, Brown brings a wealth of ministry experience that will be a tremendous asset to Broadmoor United Methodist, according to a news release. She has led children’s ministry, directed children’s and young adult choirs, and taught Sunday school. She has also been an active member of United Methodist Women, serving in local, state and the South-Central Jurisdiction.
Brown was a director of the former Women’s Division and of the General Board of Global Ministries.
She is originally from Leesville and attended Dillard University in New Orleans where she met her husband, Pastor Arnold V. Brown Sr. She was the first elected female president of the student body at Dillard University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting. The Browns have two children: Arnold Jr., has been a missionary in China, and Joy is a senior at Baton Rouge High School.