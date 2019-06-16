When Travontae “Trey Riley” Robinson graduated from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge in 2014, he knew he wanted to become the first person in his family to earn a college degree. His grandmother Sharon Williams, who raised him and his three siblings after his mother's death in 2006, offered steadfast encouragement, but didn't know how to help him overcome the hurdles in his path.
Robinson said he found valuable support through the Louisiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, which is run by the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance and provides experiential learning opportunities including dual enrollment, integrated business and industry visits, tutoring, mentoring, financial literacy workshops and visits to college campuses.
“I started hearing about GEAR UP and how they were giving students a peek at what college was and how to get there,” Robinson said. “They took us to tour different college campuses, and guest speakers would come in and talk with us.”
Robinson said he also benefited from GEAR UP mentoring sessions and financial aid workshops that steered him toward retaking the ACT college admissions test to boost his score, and toward completing his first two years of college at LSU Eunice. He then transferred to LSU in 2016 and was accepted to the Manship School of Mass Communication, where he focused on public relations, according to a news release.
“Eventually, I got some scholarships and grants, but I didn’t have my parents to pay for anything," said Riley, whose mother died in 2006. “I had to borrow books from people, I lived at the library, and I had to work. Everything I have, I earned it.”
Now, he encourages high school students to use the resources in and around their schools.
“I know what it’s like, to not know what questions to ask or who to talk to, but I had faith," said Robinson, who plans to earn a master's degree in mass communication. "Don’t give up. Don’t let someone tell you what you can or can’t do. The struggles are there, but the end result is amazing.”