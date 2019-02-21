Runnels alumnus (‘89) and board of trustees member Bren Haase has been appointed executive director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
On the staff of agency since its creation in 2005 following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, Haase most recently served as deputy executive director. Prior to that, he was chief of the planning and research division, where he played a key role in developing and advocating Louisiana’s $50,000,000 Coastal Master Plan in 2017, which was unanimously adopted by the state legislature.
Haase is the newest member of the Runnels board of trustees. Following a close run-off election in January, he was named an alternate board member.
Haase is the father of Sam, grade 11, and Jake, grade nine, and the husband of admissions director Sarah Haase.