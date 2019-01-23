At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the president’s and dean’s lists.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of the Arts
Dean's list: Michael Banks, Angelle Monique Carter, Kristina A. Khalid-Abasi, Jessica Claire Nolan, Brock Daniel Sampite, Katherine Lee Surek
President's list: Julia R. Aaron, Camille Grace Broussard, Lauren P. Domangue, Mary Elizabeth Harrel, Karigan Rordam James, Julia Anne Johnson, Lena Honghanh Le, Ciara T. LeBlanc, Imani A. Mccullam
BI Moody III College of Business Administration
Dean's list: Cierra Ebony Chatman, Charles George Harlan III, Whitney Helene Hartmann, Emily Kron, Clark Bernard Nichols, Hanna Marie Rovira, Jessica Leigh Slaughter
President's list: Nicole Clare Crochet, Imari Janae Eaglin, Tyler A. Frederick, Roberta Elise March, Sadie Marie Mouledoux, Jelana L. Washington, Jacob Wharton
College of Education
Dean's list: Kyle Matthew Buvens, Miya De'shay Mason, Londyn M. Morse, Caitlin Marie Page, Malcolm Jai Singleton
President's list: Tiara Lokoyia Smith, Emma G. St. Romain, Kendall Danielle Stewart
College of Engineering
Dean's list: Traeneisha E. Harry, Madison Nicole Thibodeaux
President's list: Evan M. Delhom, James Allen Golden, Micaela La'shae Johnson, Braedon P. Miller, Madison Claire Neill, Rebecca Susan Smith
College of Liberal Arts
Dean's List: Kathryn Munson Bardwell, Karli Alexandra Blair, Rebekke Bailey Chenevert, Maura Morrison Dupré, Mary Joy Fasullo, Armondo A. Frank, Jalen Malik Johnson, Kelsea Renea Mccray, Aaron L Mccrory, Cameron Armand Murray, Meridian O. Neill, Tameia Nashae Oxley, Anthony Philip Schiro, Justin M. Sims, Roman Tujague, Hailey Fisk Webre, Sarah Catherine Wehbe, Jada Johnnee Wilson
President's list: Maria Daniela Abascal Ponciano, Alexandria Gabrielle Anderson, Chidinma Nicole Anyanwu, Paige E. Bourg, Emily A. Britt, Mallory Nicole Buuck, Sarah Elizabeth Haik, Sophia G. Haik, Zenora L. Hambrick, Letitia Renae Jacques, Rachel Alyce Lachney, Nicole Marie Mistretta, Melissa Kathryn Noto, Aleesha Rowe, BreAnna LaVerne Smith, Shelby Wynne Smith, Madeline Elise Territo
College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Dean's list : Brianna Olevia Cooper, Maci Claire Fry, Kimyri Danielle Johnson, Peyton Clare Segrest, Bailey Derrion Valentine, Madison C. Zeber
President's list: Caitlin B. Ainsworth, Treashur Nicole Pearah
Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
Dean's list: Robert Phelps Bogan, Mallory Renee Borel, Taylior B. Burton, Malik Treyvon Jones, Ryan Tomeny Roman, Mark Jacob Shaheen
President's list: Ryan Christopher Baird, Taja A. Bell, Sal Essajee, Conor Fontenot, Ryan A Haycook, Eriell Monica Jenkins, Sadie Elizabeth Kraft, Adrian B. Lamotte, Nicholas T. Linton, Curry Lee Moses, Mia Lauren Plessy, Nelson Austin Spooner, Casey Jamila Stikes
University College
Dean's list: Morgan Alaine Blanchard, Kevin Anthony Brown, Laneisha D Franklin, Madison Ruth White
President's list: Bethany Alyssa Godbold