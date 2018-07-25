Second Chance Dog Rescue is a foster-based registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving homeless dogs primarily from local shelters as well as dogs surrendered by their owners for various reasons. It believes that every dog deserves a second chance. After rescue, all dogs receive a medical exam including spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, heartworm and fecal tests. Dogs are kept in safe, healthy foster environments until they are adopted.
Adoption events are held from noon to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at Petco, 3535 Perkins Road, and from noon to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday at PetSmart, 8660 Airline Hwy.
Email secondchancedogrescuela@gmail.com or call (225) 931-9157.