"It Came From Outer Space" will be the theme of the 2019 Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, which will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 in downtown Baton Rouge.
The theme was announced during the 10/31 Consortium's Halfoween celebration, marking the halfway date to Halloween, on April 27. The nonprofit works to bring a safe and happy Halloween to Baton Rouge-area children.
Leading the Halloween parade will be Alyssa Carson, grand marshal; Gil Leachman, king; Teresa Alvarez, queen; Dan Gray, count; Danita Bassett, countess; Jude Collins, prince; Caroline Chick, princess; Gabe Kritsonis, baron; and Mia Kritsonis, baroness.
Besides the parade, the Fifolet Halloween Festival, Oct. 18-31, will include a Zombie Pub Crawl, Pumpkin Pi Race, Halloween Town, Ghostly Gala and Halloween Royalty Brunch.